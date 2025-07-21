The Milwaukee Brewers look to extend their winning streak to 11 games when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday, July 21 for the opener of their three-game series. Milwaukee improved to 59-40, completed a three-game sweep and grabbed a share of first place in the National League Central with Sunday's 6-5 triumph over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are on their longest run since winning 11 straight from June 22-July 3 in 2021.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.61 ERA) makes his third start of the season Monday after missing the first three months of 2025 due to ankle and elbow injuries. The 32-year-old right-hander worked six strong innings en route to victory against the Miami Marlins in his season debut on July 6 and registered 10 strikeouts across 4 1/3 frames in a no-decision against the Washington Nationals in his next outing.

The Mariners counter with George Kirby (4-4, 4.50), who has won each of his last three starts. During that stretch, the 27-year-old righty has allowed only five runs while recording 20 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings.

The top sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player props for Woodruff (Over +123, Under -156) at 6.5 and Kirby (Over +116, Under -149) at 5.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Woodruff's Over 6.5 strikeout prop as a 4-star play on its 5-star scale and Kirby's Over 5.5 as a 3.5-star play.

However, the model has found better value on Monday's 15-game schedule, as there is one pitcher strikeout player prop that it has rated at five stars and two at 4.5 stars that return plus money. Here they are:

Zack Wheeler Under 8.5 strikeouts (-139) vs. Red Sox (6:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 6.8 strikeouts



Wheeler leads the NL with 154 strikeouts and reached double figures in back-to-back starts before registering only six over as many innings against the San Diego Padres in his last outing. The 35-year-old righty fanned 12 batters across 7 1/3 innings in his first career turn against the Red Sox in 2021 but didn't come close to that number in his next two meetings with the club, recording five strikeouts over 5 1/3 frames in 2023 and just four in seven innings last year. Trevor Story (110) and Jarren Duran (106) both have struck out over 100 times this year but have combined to fan just once in 11 career at-bats against Wheeler.

Carlos Rodon Over 5.5 strikeouts (+121) vs. Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 6.4 strikeouts

Rodon recorded six or more strikeouts only twice in his past seven starts, but one of those times was in his last outing as he fanned eight batters across eight scoreless innings on July 11 against the Chicago Cubs. The 32-year-old left-hander has gone Over his suggested total in 15 of his last 25 turns dating back to last season, averaging 6.6 strikeouts per game during that span. If Rodon works at least six innings Monday, this bet is likely to hit as he has recorded 50 strikeouts over 42 2/3 frames in eight career outings against Toronto.

Noah Cameron Over 4.5 strikeouts (+117) vs. Cubs (8:05 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.2 strikeouts

Cameron has amped it up this month, registering at least five strikeouts in each of his three outings after doing so just three times over his first nine major-league starts. The 26-year-old rookie southpaw fanned seven batters in as many innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 7 and matched his career high of eight strikeouts across 6 2/3 frames versus the New York Mets in his last turn. The Cubs don't whiff much as they are fifth in the majors with 763 strikeouts, but they fanned eight times in Sunday's loss to Boston, so Cameron may be catching them at the right time.