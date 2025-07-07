The American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays seek their ninth consecutive victory when they begin a six-game road trip Monday with the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Toronto (52-38), which owns a three-game division lead over both the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, is one win away from matching the franchise record for most before the All-Star break with six contests remaining until the hiatus.

Jose Berrios (4-3, 3.64 ERA) makes the start for the Blue Jays against a White Sox club that, at 30-60, has a better record than only the Colorado Rockies (21-69). The 31-year-old right-hander has defeated Chicago more than any other team in his career, going 15-6 with a 3.01 ERA in 26 turns.

The White Sox counter with Sean Burke (4-7, 4.03), who will be making his 18th career start and 15th this season. The 25-year-old rookie righty worked six innings of relief last Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has given up only two earned runs over 16 1/3 frames in his last three appearances.

The top sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player props for Berrios (Over -133, Under +100) at 4.5 and Burke (Over -140, Under +108) at 3.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates both Berrios' Over 4.5 and Burke's Over 3.5 MLB strikeout props as 3.5-star plays on its five-star scale.

However, the model has found better value on Monday's 10-game schedule, as there are three pitcher strikeout player props that it has rated at 4.5 stars, including one that returns plus money. Here they are:

Andrew Heaney Over 3.5 strikeouts (-124) vs. Royals (7:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.7 strikeouts



Heaney bounced back from a pair of rough outings to register seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Monday en route to his first win in seven turns. It was the seventh time in 17 starts this season the 34-year-old left-hander fanned four or more batters. Heaney has recorded 33 strikeouts across 28 2/3 frames in five career outings versus Kansas City, notching 10 of them over five innings in their most recent meeting in 2023.

Jacob deGrom Under 6.5 strikeouts (+121) vs. Angels (9:38 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.7 strikeouts

DeGrom has been superb in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, as he ranks third in the AL with a 2.13 ERA and fourth with nine victories. However, the 37-year-old right-hander, who led the National League in strikeouts twice while with the New York Mets, is just 16th in the AL in that category this year with 100 over 101 1/3 innings. A two-time NL Cy Young Awards winner, deGrom has registered six strikeouts or fewer in more than half of his 17 starts, doing so nine times - including last time out, when he fanned six batters in as many frames against the Baltimore Orioles.

Zac Gallen Over 4.5 strikeouts (-127) vs. Padres (9:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.5 strikeouts

Gallen is coming off his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, as he fanned 10 batters over seven innings in a victory against the San Francisco Giants last Tuesday. It was the 12th time in 18 starts the 29-year-old righty has gone Over this total in 2025 and fourth in his last five outings. One of those was versus San Diego on June 14, when Gallen recorded six strikeouts across 6 1/3 frames. He has struck out 74 batters over 74 2/3 innings in 13 career turns against the Padres.