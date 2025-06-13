The top two teams in the National League West collide on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers (41-28) lead the division by one game over the rival Giants (40-29). Los Angeles has won three of its last four games and is coming off a series win over the Padres. Meanwhile, San Francisco has won seven of its last eight but enters Friday off an 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Dodgers. He is scheduled to face off against the Giants' Logan Webb (5-5, 2.58).

Sportsbooks have set Yamamoto's total strikeout player prop at 6.5 (Over -118, Under -108), while Webb's is 5.5 (Over -120, Under -105). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates both Yamamoto Under 6.5 and Webb Over 5.5 as 4-star plays on its 5-star scale.

However, the model has found value elsewhere on Friday's 15-game schedule. There is one pitcher strikeout player prop that the model has rated at 5 stars and two rated at 4.5 stars that would pay plus money. Here they are:

Garrett Crochet Under 8.5 strikeouts (-150) vs. Yankees (7:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 6.8 strikeouts



This is the model's best pitcher strikeout prop for Friday. Over the span of seven games at home, the Red Sox lefty (6-4, 2.35) has gone Under his total pitcher strikeouts market five times, averaging 6.3 strikeouts a game. In addition, the Yankees saw Crochet just six days ago and have crushed lefties this season, with an OPS of .829, the best in the majors.

Colton Gordon Over 4.5 strikeouts (+110) vs. Twins (8:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.3 strikeouts

The Astros rookie lefty (1-1, 5.11) is coming off the best start of his short major league career, allowing only one run on seven hits while striking out five and walking none in a 4-2 win over the Guardians. He has gone Over 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts. On Friday he is set to face a Minnesota club that hits just .227 against southpaws, which ranks 20th in all of baseball.

Ryne Nelson Over 3.5 strikeouts (+106) vs. Padres (9:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.2 strikeouts

Nelson (2-2, 4.60) has worked mostly out of the bullpen this season but is set to start for the fifth time. Two starts ago he went Over this number, striking out four while allowing just four hits in 6⅔ scoreless innings against the Pirates. The last time Nelson started against San Diego, he struck out five while allowing only one run in a 9-1 win in July.