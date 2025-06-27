Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has allowed two or fewer earned runs in his past seven starts, and the veteran has also struck out at least five batters in seven of his past eight starts. Eovaldi (4-2, 1.56 ERA) takes the mound Friday against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.12 ERA) as the teams kick off a three-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Mariners are currently -115 money-favorites, with the Rangers fetching a price of -105 in the latest sportsbook consensus odds for Mariners vs. Rangers.

The SportsLine Projection Model leans toward the Mariners to win but finds even better value on the strikeout prop for Eovaldi. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees Eovaldi clipping his strikeout total of 4.5 (-110) with a projected number of 5.7 strikeouts. The play gets a 4.5-star rating on a 5-star system. The model's data points out that Eovaldi has gone over his strikeouts prop in four of his last five games against opponents with winning records, with an average of 6.4 strikeouts per game.

However, the model has found better value on Friday's 15-game MLB slate. Here are its best MLB strikeout props:

Brayan Bello Over 3.5 strikeouts (-107) vs. Blue Jays (4:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.5 strikeouts

The 26-year-old righty has clipped this total in three of his past five starts and is looking to build off back-to-back outings in which he crushed this number with 14 combined strikeouts across his past two outings. Bello has gone 1-1 in his past two starts and picked up the loss in his last outing against the Giants, but still managed six strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in six innings.

Noah Cameron Over 3.5 strikeouts (-130) vs. Dodgers (8:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.9 strikeouts



The 23-year-old lefty has clipped this total in three of his past four starts, and he's averaging six strikeouts per game in four home starts this season. The Dodgers are coming off a sweep of the downtrodden Rockies but their powerful lineups till whiffed 21 times in that three-game series.

Mick Abel Over 3.5 strikeouts (-130) vs. Phillies (7:15 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projecition: 4.9 strikeouts

The last time the 23-year-old right pitched more than 5 innings, he recorded nine strikeouts in six innings of a 1-0 victory over the Pirates. The offense-challenged Braves are hitting just .221 over their past 12 games and rank No. 12 in MLB with 681 team strikeouts on the season.