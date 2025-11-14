The New York Knicks will take the court without Jalen Brunson on Friday for the first time this season, as the team's star point guard suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday. However, no other New York player was listed on the morning injury report, meaning the Knicks should still have talented players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, enough for the SportsLine Projection Model to make the Knicks to cover as 5.5-point favorites as one of its early best sports bets in a 7 p.m. ET contest.

The model is also backing Illinois State to cover as 16.5-point underdogs against USC in college basketball, and one of SportsLine's top experts has a pick on Louisville vs. Clemson in college football.

Friday's early best bets

Knicks (-5.5) vs. Heat

Illinois State +16.5 vs. USC

Louisville vs. Clemson: Over 51.5 total points

Friday NBA best bets

Game: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

The Pick: Knicks -5.5 (-110)

The Knicks are 7-4 this season, including 7-1 at home, as they host the Heat on Friday. Even with Jalen Brunson (ankle) out, the Knicks have enough talent to win and cover the spread in this one, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who is averaging 20.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season. The Knicks won all three head-to-head meetings against Miami last season, including their only home matchup by 21 points. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 63% of simulations.

Friday college basketball best bets

Game: Illinois State Redbirds vs. USC Trojans (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Illinois State +16.5 (-112)

Illinois State can't compete with USC in brand appeal, but the Redbirds are coming off a 22-win season, and they return their top two scorers from last year's successful team. Chase Walker, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, led Illinois in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounds (6.2 per game) last season, while junior guard Johnny Kinziger was second in scoring at 14.6 ppg. USC lost its top three leading scorers from last year as a new lineup is still developing chemistry in the early parts of the season. The model views 16.5 points as simply too many points to give a team with returning top talent from a 20-win season, as the model projects Illinois State to cover the spread in 75% of simulations.

Friday college football best bets



Game: Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Clemson +2.5 (-108

"It's been a disappointing campaign for Dabo Swinney's Clemson, sitting only 4-5 into tonight. Yet the Tigers have been better since a late-September bye...as long as QB Cade Klubnik is available, which he will be Friday night," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "Dabo's boys also have revenge on their minds after last year's 33-21 home loss to the Cards. Ever since the rousing upset at Miami in mid-October, the 'Ville has looked flat, laboring vs. heavy underdogs BC and VPI before losing outright at home last week to near-three TD dog California. As he did last season at USC when a fast start in September preceded getting benched in November, Card QB Miller Moss has seen his effectiveness plummet as this season progresses."

