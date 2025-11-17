The Monday sports schedule is headlined by Cowboys vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football, but it also features action in college basketball and the NBA. NC State hosts VCU in one of the top college basketball games of the day, with the Wolfpack favored by 12.5 points. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Rams to cover the spread on the road in that matchup.

Meanwhile, a few of SportsLine's top experts have revealed picks for Raiders vs. Cowboys and Heat vs. Knicks.

Whether you're looking into NBA betting, NFL betting, college basketball betting, or anything else on the Monday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Monday's early best bets

Heat -115 vs. Knicks

VCU +12.5 vs. NC State

Cowboys -3.5 vs. Raiders

Monday NBA best bets

Game: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Heat -115

"It's always tricky sweeping a home-and-home set in the NBA; the Knicks beat the visiting Heat, 140-132, on Friday. Jalen Brunson missed that and will sit tonight. OG Anunoby did start but left early and is out for a while. Miles McBride would then in theory start, but he's iffy Monday. New York hasn't played a road game since Halloween and is 0-3 SU & ATS away (Indiana the only other team winless away)," SportsLine NBA expert Matt Severance said. "Miami is 5-1 at home and beat the Knicks there back on Oct. 26. The Heat have scored at least 130 points five times this season, already the most 130+ point games during a single season in team history."

More NBA best bets

Monday college basketball best bets

Game: NC State Wolfpack vs. VCU Rams (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: VCU +12.5 (-110)

NC State has faced an easy schedule up to this point, cruising to wins over NC Central, UAB and UNC Greensboro, closing as 20-plus point favorites in each of those contests. The schedule gets significantly more difficult on Monday night, as VCU is a quality opponent that is facing its only true road test until January. VCU has picked up a pair of blowout wins over Wagner and Saint Peter's along with an 80-77 loss to Utah State on Nov. 7. The Rams are averaging 11 made 3-pointers per game and the model expects a much closer game than oddsmakers, as they are covering the spread in 68% of simulations.

More college basketball best bets

Monday NFL best bets



Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Cowboys -3.5 (-105)

"With the new additions via trade and with some guys coming off IR for the first time this season, the Cowboys may surprise the Raiders with how good they are defensively," SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt said. "I expect their defense to be a big reason why they cover this spread, and make things very interesting in the NFC playoff race down the stretch of the season."

More NFL bets