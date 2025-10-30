With three of the four major professional sports leagues and college football all in action, the Thursday sports schedule is absolutely loaded and there are hundreds of online sports betting options. Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with Dolphins vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football and Baltimore is favored by 7.5 with Lamar Jackson returning to action. Other top matchups on Thursday include UTSA vs. Tulane in college football and the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Miami Heat in the NBA.

Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks.

Ravens -7.5 vs. Dolphins (-110)

Heat +6.5 vs. Spurs (-105)

UTSA +6 vs. Tulane (-110)

Thursday Night Football best bets

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Ravens -7.5 (-110)

"This looks like a Ravens smash spot. Lamar Jackson is back (for real this time). After last week's win and improved defensive performance, the Ravens looked poised to hit the accelerator and jump right back into the AFC North picture. When playing on a short week, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS, losing by an average of 14 ppg," SportsLine NFL handicapper Daniel Vithlani said. "I feel that Miami's win over Atlanta last week was more of a 'dead cat bounce' than a sign of real hope. The Falcons are disappearing artists. Baltimore's healthy offense can exploit Miami's 31st DVOA ranked defense to get their mojo going. The last time Tua Tagovailoa faced the Ravens, he threw 2 interceptions in a game that Baltimore won 56-19."

Thursday NBA best bets

Game: San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat (8:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Miami Heat +6.5 (-118)

"We're keeping a very close eye on both of these sides, especially the Heat, who have been one of the big surprises of the first week as they've won three straight and covered their last four into tonight. The offseason add of Norman Powell (24 ppg) from the Clippers is looking a very shrewd bit of business as he's seamlessly picked up the role of Terry Rozier," legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "There are six others besides Powell scoring in double digits, too. Meanwhile, there's nothing bad to say about the Spurs, who are winging at 5-0 and doing so minus De'Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan, each due back soon. Still, we'd rather take the available points with a surging Miami and ride this bandwagon."

Thursday college football best bets

Game: UTSA vs. Tulane (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: UTSA +6 (-110)

Tulane is off to a 6-1 start and has a win over a power conference opponent (Duke) under its belt. Meanwhile, UTSA is 3-4 on the season and was hammered by North Texas in its last game. However, the Roadrunners hung tough with Texas A&M (the only unbeaten in the SEC) and hammered Rice 61-13 in their last home game. Jeff Traylor may have some tricks up his sleeve coming off a bye week, which is why the model has UTSA covering in 59% of simulations.

