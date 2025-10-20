The weekend might be over, but Monday's sports schedule is loaded with an NFL doubleheader and Game 7 of the ALCS between the Blue Jays and Mariners. Toronto extended the series with a Game 6 victory on Sunday night, setting up a winner-take-all showdown with a trip to the World Series on the line. In NFL betting, the Lions host the Buccaneers and the Seahawks face the Texans. SportsLine's proven computer model and team of experts have locked in picks for all three of those games.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, NFL betting, soccer betting or anything else on the Monday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Monday NFL best bets

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Buccaneers +6.5 (-115)

"The Lions are coming off a disappointing loss in Kansas City that exposed their defensive injury issues," CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling R.J. White said. "Patrick Mahomes got whatever he wanted through the air, and it could be a similar situation this week with potential MVP Baker Mayfield coming to town. Despite losing another receiver to injury on Sunday, Mayfield threw two long TDs and had no issue putting up points on a solid 49ers defense. With the Bucs' quality rush defense, I don't think the Lions will be able to salt away this game, and I trust Mayfield to keep his team close in the second half."

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans (10 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 41.5 (-115)

Houston's defense held Baltimore to just 10 points two weeks ago prior to its Week 6 bye, as safety Jalen Pitre had a pair of interceptions. Seattle's defense is coming off a strong showing of its own, holding Jacksonville to 273 yards, including 59 rushing yards. The Seahawks had seven sacks and forced three consecutive fourth-quarter punts. Both teams rank inside the top six in the NFL in points allowed per game. The model has the Under cashing in 60% of simulations.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners best bets

Game: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners, ALCS, Game 7 (8:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-110)

"Certainly not naive to how high-scoring this series has been, but Game 7s usually are low scoring simply as both teams can throw a parade of arms out there with the season on the line and no usage worries," SportsLine handicapper Matt Severance said. "Just quickly looking from the LCS Round (both), five of the past six Game 7s, for example, would land Under this. What's the O/U of total pitchers we may see here? 15.5? Randy Johnson and Dave Stieb may each throw a third of an inning."

