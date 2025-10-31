Last week's gamble didn't pay off for North Carolina, which put the game in the offense's hands with a two-point conversion attempt in overtime for the game's final play. But the Tar Heels failed to convert the game-deciding two-point conversion as North Carolina lost to Virginia to fall to 2-5. It's been a difficult first year under Bill Belichick for the Tar Heels, and the SportsLine model doesn't project it to get any better on Friday night for North Carolina vs. Syracuse, backing Syracuse to cover as 2.5-point favorites as one of its Friday early best bets in a 7:30 p.m. ET start. We also have a pair of expert picks in the Friday early best bets, which includes a 4 p.m. ET soccer match and the Hawks vs. Pacers in NBA action for online sports betting options.

Friday's early best bets

Getafe (+115) to defeat Girona on the 90-minute line in La Liga play

Pacers (+2.5) vs. Hawks

Syracuse (-2.5) vs. North Carolina

Friday soccer best bets

Game: La Liga: Girona vs. Getafe (4 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Getafe (+115) on the 90-minute line

"Seems a very fair price on Getafe at home on Friday, considering they sit 10th in the La Liga table with 14 points and Girona is dead last with just seven points, one win, a -7 goal differential, has allowed a league-worst 22 goals and with a few injury concerns," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Getafe has won three of the past five in this series and has just one home league loss this season, coming to powerhouse Real Madrid and only by a goal."

Friday NBA best bets

Game: Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Pacers +2.5 (-105)

"The Pacers are so shorthanded, might they give a call to Darnell Hillman?" legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall joked. "Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, TJ McConnell are all out for Friday. But there's still Pascal Siakam, who is scoring better than 26 points per game, and Aaron Nesmith. In this 0-4 start, Indiana has covered in three of four games, with a real chance to win each. Rick Carlisle is still getting some quality minutes from his bench, such as ex-Houston Cougar G Jarace Walker, who scored 20 in Wednesday's two-point loss at Dallas. Besides, Atlanta doesn't fit the profile of a reliable road favorite, and the Hawks don't have Trae Young (knee) for Friday, either."

Friday college football best bets

Game: North Carolina at Syracuse (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Syracuse -2.5 (-110)

The Orange are 3-5 this season, but they are 2-2 at home as they prepare to host North Carolina, which is 2-5 overall and 1-2 on the road this season. The Tar Heels are 0-3 in ACC play as the first year of Bill Belichick's regime certainly hasn't gone as many hoped or expected. North Carolina has lost four straight games and ranks 129th of 136 teams in the nation in scoring offense at 14.5 ppg this season. The model projects Syracuse to win and cover in 55% of simulations.

