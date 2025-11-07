Friday features another jam-packed slate with online sports betting options throughout the day. The Friday sports calendar features three college football games and NHL action and more at night, and the SportsLine Projection Model can help you start the day right with its early best bets. The model's top picks for Friday include Serie A soccer, Celtics vs. Magic in the NBA, and Georgetown vs. Maryland in college basketball.

Whether you're looking into NFL betting, NHL betting, college basketball betting and college football betting or anything else on the Friday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Friday's early best bets

Cremonese (+0.5) vs. Pisa (-160)

Celtics (+3.5) vs. Magic (-108)

Maryland (-6.5) vs. Georgetown (-105)

Friday soccer bets

Game: Cremonese at Pisa (2:45 p.m. ET) on Paramount+

The Pick: Cremonese +0.5 (-160)

"Pisa are one of the three teams left in Serie A play, who 10 matches into the season, are yet to find a single win," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "While they are struggling to win, they have managed to become a bit of a draw specialist, with their last four matches straight ending with no victor. This is a team that either plays up or plays down to their competition, but never seems to have enough to claim all three points. While I wouldn't be shocked to see another draw, I can't ignore a better Cremonese side on the spread."

Friday NBA best bets

Game: Boston Celtics vs. Orland Magic (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Celtics +3.5 (-108)

It's no surprise the Celtics will go through a learning curve to playing without Jayson Tatum (Achilles), but after dropping their first three games of the season, the Celtics are 4-2 over their last six games, and one of those two losses came by only two points, as the model likes Boston to cover as 4.5-point underdogs on Friday. The Magic are coming off a 127-112 loss to a Hawks team without Trae Young, and they are off to a 3-5 start this season. The model projects the Celtics to cover in 51% of simulations.

Friday college basketball best bets



Game: Georgetown vs. Maryland (6 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Maryland -6.5 (-105)

Maryland took care of its business with a 22-point victory over Coppin State in its opener, coming off a 27-9 season and reaching the Sweet 16. Maryland lost to the eventual national champion Florida Gators and the Terrapins have built another strong roster this season. Pharrell Payne, a Texas A&M transfer, scored 21 points in the season-opener. Meanwhile, Georgetown is coming off an 18-16 season and missing the NCAA Tournament. This will be their first meeting since 2016, but Maryland has won the last two head-to-head matchups. The model projects Maryland to cover in 59% of simulations.

