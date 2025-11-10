There are online sports betting options throughout the day, headlined by a Monday Night Football showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay is a 1-point favorite, and SportsLine's proven NFL expert Brady Kannon is backing the Packers to win. SportsLine's computer model has also revealed picks across several other leagues, including college basketball and the NBA. The model is backing No. 16 Iowa State (-5.5) to cover against Mississippi State in the biggest college basketball game of the day, while SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall is backing the Pistons (-11.5) to cover against the Wizards in a 7 p.m. ET NBA game.

Whether you're looking into NFL betting, NBA betting, college basketball betting or anything else on the Monday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Monday's early best bets

Packers -115 vs. Eagles

Iowa State -5.5 vs. Mississippi State

Pistons -11.5 vs. Wizards

Monday NFL bets

Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Packers -115

"We successfully went against GBay last week and part of our reasoning was that they were looking ahead to this game. If that is the case, they ought to be plenty focused for this game against a team that beat them twice last season, once coming in the playoffs," NFL SuperContest champion Brady Kannon said. "I make this number 3.5 in favor of GBay. Philly's defense is not that good and they appear to be playing above what the numbers tell us. They commit a lot of penalties, can't get off the field on 3rd down, and can't pressure the QB. Not a big difference here, laying the points or playing the ML. Either way, it's Go Pack Go."

Monday NBA best bets

Game: Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Pistons -11.5 (-108)

"It's a good starting point when the team you're backing hasn't lost a game in two weeks and the team you're going against hasn't won a game in more than two weeks," SportsLine NBA expert Bruce Marshall said. "That's the scenario tonight with the Pistons and Wizards, as Detroit enters Little Caesars on a six-game uptick. Just two years ago, the Pistons WERE the Wizards when finishing 14-68, but now off to their best start in twenty years, with Cade Cunningham doing things like scoring 24 points in the second half to lead a comeback on the weekend at Philly. Washington? Don't ask, as the stench from the Wiz is so bad (allowing 131 ppg in current 8-game skid) that it might be impacting the NFL Commanders, too!"

Game: Iowa State vs. Mississippi State (8 p.m. ET)



Game: Iowa State vs. Mississippi State (8 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Iowa State -5.5 (-105)

Iowa State is playing its first game away from home, as it travels to Sioux Falls, S.D., for a non-conference game against Mississippi State. Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger coached three seasons at South Dakota State, so he should have plenty of support at this venue. Iowa State is led by star guard Tamin Lipsey, who is the program's career steals leader and is shooting 60% from the floor through two games. The Bulldogs trailed North Alabama by nine points with 16 minutes left, despite entering that game as 24.5-point favorites. They ultimately recovered for a straightforward win, but SportsLine's model is backing Iowa State to cover in 55% of simulations.

