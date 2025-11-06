Thursday's online sports betting options include Broncos vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football, a pair of college football games, Suns vs. Clippers and nine games in the NHL. The SportsLine Projection Model can help you dial in with its early best bets today. They include sports picks from Thursday Night Football, Sabers vs. Blues in the NHL and USF vs. UTSA in college football.

Click here to bet today's games with the latest bet365 promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses:

Whether you're looking into NFL betting, NHL betting and college football betting or anything else on the Thursday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Thursday's early best bets

Broncos -8.5 vs. Raiders (-115)

Sabres money line vs. Blues (-134)

UTSA +13.5 vs. USF (-105)

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +537 (risk $100 to win $537). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Thursday Night Football best bets

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Broncos -8.5 (-112)

"The Broncos won both games last year after a long succession of Raider wins, and the last three have gone over the total. The Raiders have lost six of their last seven games, losing two of them by one point, but they still didn't cover. I love tight end Brock Bowers, but Geno Smith is hard to watch," SportsLine NFL handicapper and former bookmaker Micah Roberts said. "The Raiders have the 30th-ranked offense, averaging 283 yards per game, while Denver has the No. 3 defense, allowing 279 yards per game. Denver also leads the NFL with the least amount of yards per play allowed at 4.8. Where I think the Raiders are in trouble is that Geno Smith is going to get punished by the No. 1 sack team in the NFL."

Use the latest FanDuel promo code to bet Denver and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

More NFL best bets

Thursday college football best bets

Game: South Florida vs. UTSA (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: UTSA +13.5 (-105)

Alex Golesh and USF are having a breakthrough season but there is likely to be some letdown after a loss to Memphis that effectively ended their College Football Playoff chances two weeks ago and then a bye week to stew in it. Meanwhile, UTSA has won four of six and the offense is showing flashes of dynamism, as the Roadrunners have scored 48 and 61 in their last two victories. The model predicts that UTSA covers the spread in 66% of simulations.

Use the latest BetMGM promo code, where new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

More college football best bets

Thursday NHL best bets

Game: Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blue (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Sabres money line (-130)

"San Jose on the road routing Seattle 6-1 last night has me feeling that the Crazytown ferry might be approaching the NHL dock for the first time this season," SportsLine NHL handicapper Matt Severance said. "We absolutely must fade Blues goalie Joel Hofer -- definitely not a future HOFer -- he of the 5.02 GAA. Give me a bowl of ramen and a sports section, and I can do better than that in front of an NHL net just sitting there. OK probably not but you get my point."

Use the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA LeaguePass:

More NHL best bets