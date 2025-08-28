Week 0 offered a sampler of college football, but the season begins in earnest on Thursday with 16 games to kick off a loaded Week 1 college football schedule. The action begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with USF vs. Boise State and will also include Rutgers vs. Ohio at 6 p.m. ET and Cincinnati vs. Nebraska at 9 p.m. ET. No. 24 Boise State is favored by 5.5 on the road in the college football odds after making the College Football Playoff a season ago and the Broncos are one of our Thursday best bets, with the model predicting they cover the spread in 66% of simulations.

Game: USF vs. Boise State (5:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Boise State -5.5 (-108)

Ashton Jeanty is on to the NFL but we've seen Boise State pile up 19 seasons with double-digit win totals since 1999 and they'll look to retool once again. The Broncos checked in at No. 24 in the first AP poll and Spencer Danielson has quarterback Maddux Madsen back to lead the offense. Madsen threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with only six interceptions in his first full season as the starter and he'll have tight end Matt Lauter and wide receiver Latrell Caples (two of his three leading receivers) back in the fold. The model expects that trio to give problems to a USF defense that allowed 278.8 passing yards per game last season.

Game: Rutgers vs. Ohio (6:00 pm ET)

The Pick: Ohio +15.5 (-112)

The Bobcats are coming off three consecutive 10-win seasons and starting quarterback Parker Navarro returns to ease the transition for first-year head coach Brian Smith, who was the offensive coordinator under Tim Albin. Ohio lost by 16 at Syracuse last season and were hammered by Kentucky on the road, but the Orange won 10 games and the Wildcats were an SEC team. Rutgers has been stuck in neutral under Greg Schiano in the Big Ten and even with a talent advantage, it's hard to see the Scarlet Knights running away here. The model has Ohio covering in 72% of simulations and you can also find the best odds and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Game: NC State vs. East Carolina (7:00 pm ET)

The Pick: Under 60.5 (-110)

Dave Doeren has led the Wolf Pack to nine bowls games since taking over in 2013 but hasn't yet enjoyed a 10-win season. Defense has generally been the program's calling card, but it was an admittedly down year in 2024. ECU pulled off the upset last season, but the two teams combined for just 47 points and they also combined for 41 points in 2022 and 40 points in 2019. The model predicts that the under hits again 68% of the time. Bet now at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Game: Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox (Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 7.5 runs (model)

Garrett Crochet leads the American League and sports a 2.38 ERA on the season with 207 strikeouts over 166 1/3 innings, but Orioles starter Cade Povich might not live to his end of the bargain with this total. Povich has a 5.13 ERA on the season and there have been an average of 12 total runs scored over his last five starts. He's also had two starts already against the Red Sox this year and there have been a combined 37 runs scored in those games. The model has the over hitting in 67% of simulations for Thursday.

Top player prop: Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks) Over 3.5 strikeouts +107 (MODEL)

Top player prop: Ozzie Albies (Braves) Over 0.5 RBI +213 (MODEL)

Game: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants (Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 pm ET)

The Pick: Commanders -6 (model)

The Commanders tied up their biggest loose end of the offseason earlier this week by signing Terry McLaurin to an extension. Now they'll have Jayden Daniels and McLaurin back after an NFC Championship Game appearance and have managed to add Laremy Tunsil and first-round pick Josh Conerly at tackle to protect Daniels while also adding Deebo Samuel to the receivers room. Meanwhile, the Giants are hopeful that first-round pick Jaxson Dart can be their QB of the future but will turn to Russell Wilson in the interim and are likely in for another tough season. Washington covers in 63% of our simulations.

