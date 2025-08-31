Week 1 of the college football season continues on Sunday with two games and a full slate of 15 MLB games. South Carolina will host Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. ET and No. 6 Notre Dame will visit No. 10 Miami (FL) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest college football odds list the Gamecocks as 7-point home favorites, while Notre Dame is favored by 3 on the road at Hard Rock Stadium. In baseball, the over/under for runs scored is 9 in White Sox vs. Yankees, and the SportsLine Projection Model is banking on the over hitting in that game.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Sunday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Sunday college football best bets

Game: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 51.5 (-115)

South Carolina is hopeful of making a deep run this season with LaNorris Sellers back after a 9-4 season. Sellers threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns with only seven interceptions and added 674 yards rushing with seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Hokies were top-40 in scoring defense during Brent Pry's third season at the helm and that unit should be even stronger in 2025. The model says the Under hits in 58% of simulations.

Game: Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Notre Dame -3 (-105)

The Fighting Irish are coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season and should be factors in the CFP once again. C.J. Carr takes over at quarterback but he'll have a security blanket standing next to him in the form of running back Jeremiyah Love. He rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns last season and added 28 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have Carson Beck stepping in to replace Cam Ward and the model saw some warts in Beck's game at Georgia last season. It says that Notre Dame covers in 70% of simulations.

Sunday MLB best bets

Game: Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees (Sunday, 2:10 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 9 runs scored (model)

The Yankees have won seven games in a row and are surging offensively, scoring 58 runs during that span and 25 runs over the first three games of this four-game series. The White Sox have only contributed nine runs to the cause but a matchup with Luis Gil on Sunday could help their offense kick it into gear. Gil has a 15.9% walk rate over five starts after coming back from Tommy John surgery and Chicago does have enough offensive firepower to take advantage if Gil is loading the basepaths on Sunday. The model says the Over hits in 55% of simulations.

Top player prop: Brady Singer (Reds) Over 5.5 strikeouts (-125) (EXPERT)

Top player prop: Cal Raleigh (Mariners) Over 0.5 RBI +138 (MODEL)

NFL Week 1 best bets

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 pm ET)

The Pick: Packers -2.5 (model)

The Lions are coming off a dominant 15-2 season, but were bounced in the divisional round by the Commanders and lost both of their coordinators to head coaching vacancies. That's likely going to be a factor early in the season and Green Bay will have the continuity advantage. The Packers also added a gamewrecker via trade late in the offseason, acquiring Micah Parsons from the Cowboys in exchange for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. They'll also have home-field advantage and the model predicts that Green Bay covers in 57% of simulations.

