The Labor Day sports schedule features a full slate of afternoon MLB games and a college football showdown between North Carolina and TCU. Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick will make his North Carolina debut, but the Horned Frogs are 3.5-point road favorites. There are seven MLB games beginning before 4 p.m. ET, including Tigers vs. Mets at 1:10 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model is taking Over 8.5 total runs in that matchup as one of its Monday early best bets.

Monday college football best bets

Game: North Carolina vs. TCU (8 p.m. ET)

The Pick: North Carolina +3.5 (-115)

North Carolina is going to be playing in front of a raucous crowd on Monday night, as this is arguably the most anticipated season opener in school history. Belichick is a legendary NFL coach who has made the move to college football, and he gets to debut in primetime in the only game of the day. He brought in 70 new players in the offseason, including South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez. It will be difficult for TCU to know what to expect from Belichick and North Carolina's new roster, so the model has the Tar Heels covering the spread in 56% of simulations.

Monday MLB best bets

Game: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets (Monday, 1:10 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 8.5 runs scored (model)

The Mets are coming off an awful pitching weekend, as they allowed a whopping 32 runs in four games against the Marlins. They are sending struggling starter Sean Manaea to the mound on Monday afternoon after he posted a 7.13 ERA across five outings in August. He gave up 28 hits in 24 innings and only has one win this season. Detroit starter Charlie Morton has also struggled, going 9-10 with a 5.25 ERA this year. The model says the Over hits in 57% of simulations.

Game: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Athletics (Monday, 2:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 8 runs scored (model)

The Cardinals have several veterans sidelined due to injuries, but young players Thomas Saggese, Cesar Prieto, Jimmy Crooks and Nathan Church have been performing well. Crooks homered against Cincinnati on Sunday, while Prieto had his first big-league hit and Church has driven in seven runs in 34 at-bats. Saggese hit .273 with seven RBIs in August. Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray has a 4.19 ERA this season, while Athletics starter Luis Morales is making just the fourth start of his career. The model has the Over cashing 63% of the time.

