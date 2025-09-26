Week 5 of the 2025 college football season continues on Friday with No. 8 Florida State vs. Virginia at 7 p.m. ET in the first of three Friday college football games, and the SportsLine model expects the defenses to make enough plays for the Under to hit in a massive 60.5 over/under on Friday as one of its Friday best bets. One of SportsLine's top soccer experts also has a play on a La Liga matchup scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET, and the model has a pick from Phillies vs. Twins in MLB action. The 2025 Ryder Cup also tees off Friday morning from New York.

Click here to bet today's games at BetMGM, which offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, soccer betting, NFL betting, college football betting, or anything else on the Friday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Friday La Liga best bets

Game: Girona vs. Espanyol (Friday, 3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Espanyol +0.5 (-179)

"Girona are having a rough start to the season is the nice way to put what is happening right now," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Girona are currently sitting dead last on the La Liga table and are one of the two sides who are yet to win a single match, alongside Mallorca. A big part of their struggles this season stems from their seemingly non-existent backline. Girona has the most goals conceded six matches into the season, as we've seen a massive 16 goals conceded, which isn't helped by their only three goals scored."

More La Liga best bets

Friday MLB best bets

Game: Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Friday, 6:45 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 8.5 total runs (-102)

The Phillies have gone Over this total in three of their last four games, with at least 11 total runs scored in those three Overs. Philadelphia has the No. 7 scoring offense (4.86 runs per game) this season heading into a matchup against the Twins, who are starting Joe Ryan. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 3.47 ERA this season, but he has a 9.00 ERA in three September starts. The Phillies are starting Aaron Nola, who has a 6.46 ERA this season and has allowed six runs in two of his four September starts. The model projects the Over to hit in 61.6% of simulations.

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Byron Buxton, Twins, Over 1.5 total bases (-103) (MODEL)

Top player prop: Casey Mize, Twins, Over 4.5 strikeouts (+114) (MODEL)

Friday college football best bets

Game: Florida State vs. Virginia (Friday, 7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 60.5 points (-105)

Florida State has scored more than 65 points in each of its last two games, but neither of those came against a team from a power conference like Virginia heading into this ACC battle. The Seminoles defeated Alabama, 31-17, in their season opener, finishing below this total. Virginia has also been a high-powered offense lately, scoring more than 30 points in all four games, but its highest-scoring performance came against William & Mary, an FCS school. Florida State and Virginia have gone Under this total in each of their last 13 head-to-head meetings, and the model projects the Under to hit in 66% of simulations.

More college football best bets

Ryder Cup betting

The 2025 Ryder Cup between USA and Europe teed off Friday morning from Farmingdale, N.Y. The world's best golfers will spend the next three days on Long Island competing for global supremacy, and SportsLine expert Mike McClure had USA lifting the trophy as one of his Ryder Cup bets before the tournament started. The host team has won five straight Ryder Cups, a trend that would play to Team USA's advantage with the Americans sporting a lineup including Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay.

More Ryder Cup best bets