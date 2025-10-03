Those looking for some early sports betting action on Friday can turn to the pitch with a quality matchup in both the Premier League and Serie A at or before 3 p.m. ET starts. The Friday sports calendar also includes five college football games, the earliest being a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at CBS Sports Network between Delaware and Western Kentucky, and one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top picks of the five-game college football slates comes from this matchup. The model is backing Western Kentucky to upset Delaware at +120 odds among its Friday early best bets. One of Sportsline's experts is also backing Bournemouth (+100) to defeat Fulham in the Premier League for Friday early best bets for online sports betting.

Bournemouth (+100) to defeat Fulham

Verona vs. Sassuolo Under 2.5 total goals (-160)

Western Kentucky to defeat Delaware (+120)

Friday soccer best bets

Game: Bournemouth vs. Fulham (Friday, 3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Bournemouth (+100) to win

"AFC Bournemouth is off to its best-ever start to a Premier League campaign with 11 points through six matches, and victory against Fulham on Friday could secure a top-five spot entering the second international break," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Cherries are unbeaten in their past five EPL games -- albeit two are draws, and I tend to think that's the only way we lose here. Fulham has injury concerns at forward with Rodrigo Muniz out and Raul Jimenez in doubt. Fulham has just two wins in the past 12 meetings overall and lost 1-0 at Vitality Stadium last season."

Game: Verona vs. Sassuolo (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 2.5 total goals (-149)

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is backing Under 2.5 goals in this Serie A matchup. Four of five Verona Serie A matches have gone Under this total, largely due to Verona's offensive struggles. Verona have scored only two goals in the five Serie A contests to begin the season. Sassuolo are coming off a 3-1 victory over Udinese on Sunday, but before that match, they had only four goals in their previous four Serie A contests.

Game: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (Friday, 3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Western Kentucky to win (+120)

Western Kentucky improved to 4-1, including 2-0 in Conference USA, following its 27-22 victory over Missouri State last week. Senior quarterback Maverick McIvor completed 26 of 39 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown, improving his season average to 294.8 passing yards per game. Western Kentucky is averaging 30 points per game and ranks 16th in the nation in team passing yards per game (302 yards), while Delaware ranks 117th of 136 schools in passing yards against (272 yards per game). The model projects Western Kentucky to capitalize through the air on Friday, projecting Western Kentucky to win in 66% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

