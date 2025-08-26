There will be five consecutive days of college football beginning on Thursday and the NFL returns next week with the 2025 NFL Opening Kickoff Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4. However, the Tuesday MLB schedule is no slouch either, with all 30 MLB teams in action and three games between teams with winning records. That includes Mariners vs. Padres at 9:40 p.m. ET, a battle between two second-place teams in their respective divisions who are still in the hunt. This game is a dead heat on the money line (-110) in the latest MLB odds, but the SportsLine Projection Model includes Seattle to win as one of it's best bets for tonight.

Here's what we're betting today:

MLB best bets

Game: Mariners vs. Padres (9:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Mariners ML (-110)

Seattle took Game 1 of the series 9-6 and Cal Raleigh got the party started by launching his 50th home run of the year in the first inning. Jorge Polanco also went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the victory and the Mariners are sitting 1.5 game behind the Astros now in the AL West. Tonight's pitching matchup will be Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease and both starters have excellent stuff, but Castillo (3.57 ERA) has worked generally cleaner than Cease (4.71 ERA). The model has the Mariners winning in 57% of simulations.

Game: Astros vs. Rockies (8:10 pm ET)

The Pick: Rockies +1.5 (+135)

The Rockies are the worst team in baseball and the Astros will trot out ace Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.36 ERA, 170 Ks), but Colorado has stolen series wins over the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Pirates this month. Brenton Doyle is particularly hot for the Rockies, as he's 8-for-19 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last week and the model sees this team hanging in there. It says they cover in 56% of simulations.

Game: Yankees vs. Nationals (7:05 pm ET)

The Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-110)

MacKenzie Gore got off to a quick start and earned his first all-star appearance, but the Nationals ace's ERA has ballooned to 4.11 during the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Yankees starter Luis Gil (4.26 ERA) will be making just his fifth start of the season and the 41st start of his career despite debuting all the way back in 2021. Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm have combined to hit eight home runs for the Bronx Bombers in the last week and homer-friendly Yankee Stadium is a big reason the model is on the over. It predicts 10.5 runs combined on average and that the over hits in 67% of situations.

Game: Rutgers vs. Ohio (Thursday, 6 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Ohio +15.5 (model)

Greg Schiano's second stint at Rutgers has yielded three bowl appearances in five years but the Scarlet Knights are only 26-34 during that span and Ohio is coming off its third consecutive 10-win season. The Bobcats will have a new head coach in Brian Smith, who served as interim coach during a bowl win over Jacksonville State before earning the full-time position. All-MAC quarterback Parker Navarro is back for Smith, who was his offensive coordinator, and he'll have the comfort of playing in the same system. The model sees this line as being way too lopsided, with Ohio covering in 72% of simulations.

Game: Browns vs. Bengals (Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 pm ET)

The Pick: Bengals -6 (model)

Cincinnati got off to a 1-4 start, but rallied around Joe Burrow and a dynamic passing attack to nearly make the playoffs. Expect the Bengals to come out of the gates much quicker this year, knowing that their window is as open as it will ever be with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins now all under long-term contracts. Meanwhile, Cleveland will turn to 40-year-old Joe Flacco as its starter and the former Super Bowl MVP will have his hands full stewarding an organization that hasn't really decided if its rebuilding or trying to contend again after 11 wins in 2023 and three wins in 2024. Cincinnati covers in 54% of simulations.

