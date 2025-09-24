The road to the 2025 MLB playoffs continues on Wednesday. With divisional and wild card races separated by as little as one game in the final week of the season, there is a postseason feel already. With a full 15-game slate in MLB action on Wednesday, there are plenty of online sports betting options for MLB betting, as well as La Liga. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Washington Nationals (+1.5) on the run line against the Atlanta Braves in one of its Wednesday best bets for a 12:15 p.m. ET start to kick off the MLB action.

Wednesday La Liga best bets

Game: Atletico Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano (Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Atletico Madrid 90-minute line (-195)

Athletico Madrid are 12th while Rayo Vallecano are 14th in the La Liga table through five matches each, but Athletico Madrid have been playing well lately, with a victory and three draws over their last four La Liga matches. They also pushed a strong Liverpool team in Champions League play before falling 3-2 following a Liverpool goal in the 90th minute. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano is 0-2-2 over their last four La Liga matches, and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Marcos Llorente scored two goals against Liverpool on September 17, and is a player to watch on Wednesday. Athletico Madrid is 18-5-1 against Rayo Vallecano, including four wins and two draws over their last six head-to-head meetings, as the model sees strong value in backing Athletico Madrid at -195 odds to win on the 90-minute line.

More La Liga best bets

Wednesday MLB best bets

Game: Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves (Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Nationals +1.5 runs (-130)

Although the Braves enter on a 10-game winning streak, the model projects value in the Nationals to keep pace with Atlanta on Wednesday, enough to keep it a one-run contest or even pull off the upset. The Braves defeated the Nationals, 3-2, on Tuesday, which would have resulted in Washington cashing for Nationals + 1.5 bettors. Two of Atlanta's last four victories have come by one run, and the Nationals have covered a 1.5-run spread in three of their last four games. The Braves are starting Bryce Elder, who has a 5.36 ERA this season, against 26-year-old Washington rookie Andrew Alvarez, who has a 2.84 ERA over four starts to begin his MLB career. The model projects the Nationals to cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Game: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians (Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Guardians -130

The Guardians and Tigers are tied for first in the American League Central, as Cleveland has erased an 11-game deficit in the division from September 4. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall expects Cleveland to have sole possession of the AL Central by Thursday morning, with Jack Flaherty starting for the Tigers against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

"Spinning a subpar 5.51 ERA in August, Jack Flaherty began a succession of underperforming efforts that have seen the Tigers lose in seven of his last nine starts into late September," Marshall told SportsLine. "Including five good innings last Wednesday vs. Cleveland, allowing just one run, but that was all the Guardians needed in an eventual 4-0 win. The bigger news is Cleveland inhaling ground, having still trailed the Tigers by 12.5 games in the Central on August 25. A 17-5 September, along with a Tigers slowdown, has allowed the Guardians to remarkably pull level after last night's 5-2 win. Cleveland has also won all three September starts by Tanner Bibee, who owns a 1.25 ERA this month."

