The 2025 MLB Playoffs are just around the corner and there are several divisions up for grabs. All 30 MLB teams will play on Tuesday and there's also action in the EFL Cup, La Liga and 2025 WNBA Playoffs. So what are some of the best options for online sports betting today? The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) on the run line against the Detroit Tigers in a critical AL Central matchup that begins at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Tuesday La Liga best bets

Game: Villareal vs. Sevilla (Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 2.5 goals (-110)

Both of these clubs have generally been on the fringe of representing Spain in European club competitions historically, but Sevilla has been on a slide and barely avoided the drop last season while Villareal finished fifth and made it back to the Champions League. However, both sides are off to solid starts, with Sevilla sitting ninth in La Liga entering today's action while Villareal is third. Both squads have been prolific thus far too, with Villareal tied for second with 10 goals in five matches while Sevilla is tied for fourth with nine goals on the season. The model rates over 2.5 goals as an A-rated play for Tuesday.

Tuesday MLB best bets

Game: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Guardians +1.5 runs (-144)

Tarik Skubal is on the verge of a second consecutive AL Cy Young award and he's on the mound on Tuesday for Detroit. However, these are two franchises trending in opposite directions, with the Guardians winning nine of 10 to get back into the race while the Tigers have lost nine of 10. Gavin Williams has also been sensational for Cleveland this season and the potential for this to be a pitcher's duel makes playing the run line the savvy play here. The model says the Guardians cover in 63% of simulations.

Game: Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Reds money line (-154)

"The Reds were great to us last week and now they control their destiny for a WC spot," SportsLine handicapper Matt Severance (28-21 on his last 49 MLB picks) said. "Can't blow it Tuesday already by losing at home to a bad Pittsburgh team that is 29 games under .500 away and long eliminated. Reds starter Brady Singer is 8-4 with a 3.07 ERA at home."

