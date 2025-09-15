The Monday sports schedule brings a Monday Night Football NFL doubleheader along with a nine-game MLB slate. In the MLB, there are two games beginning before 7 p.m. ET, including the Nationals vs. Braves in a National League East battle. Atlanta is just 4-8 through its first 12 games in September, while Washington improved to 9-4 when it rallied for a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Nationals are +144 underdogs, and they are one of the top early best bets from SportsLine's computer model. The model, along with some of SportsLine's top experts, have also revealed picks for other games on Monday, including Texans vs. Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET.

Monday NFL best bets

Game: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday, 7 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Buccaneers +128

These teams are feeling much different about their respective Week 1 performances, as the Texans failed to score a touchdown in their 14-9 loss to the Rams, while the Buccaneers rallied in the final minute to pick up a 23-20 win over the Falcons. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass to cap off the rally. The Buccaneers finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season, and they only allowed 69 yards on 24 carries against Atlanta. The model has the Buccaneers winning outright in 54% of simulations, providing clear value at this price.

Monday MLB best bets

Game: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs (Monday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Over 8 runs (-115)

Chicago has scored at least four runs in four of its last five games, and it ranks ninth in the MLB in runs scored this season. Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft has a strong 2.47 ERA this year, but he had only pitched more than five innings once in 2025. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon has not been particularly impressive, going 9-6 with a 4.15 ERA this year. This will be just his second start since being activated from the injured list after a groin strain. The model has these teams combining for 9.2 runs on Monday, with the Over cashing in 54% of simulations.

Game: Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves (Monday, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Nationals +144

Atlanta is heading into the final stretch of its disappointing season, as its seven-year postseason streak is coming to a halt. The Braves have a 4-8 record this month after snapping a four-game losing streak on Sunday. Washington is going to miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year, but it is 9-4 this month after beating Pittsburgh on Sunday. Braves starter Spencer Strider has been one of the best pitchers to fade in the majors this season, as he is 5-13 with a 4.86 ERA but is still being priced as an elite starter. The Braves have lost his last six starts, and the Nationals are winning in 55% of simulations.

