The Monday sports schedule brings three MLB games along with a must-see NFL showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Baltimore bounced back from a season-opening loss to Buffalo with a blowout win over Cleveland, while Detroit lost to Green Bay by two scores in its opener before cruising to a 52-21 win over Chicago. Both teams are considered Super Bowl contenders, but SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Lions to cover the spread with its early best bets for Monday. There are also three MLB games to sift through, two with playoff implications.

Click here to bet today's games at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Monday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Monday NFL best bets

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Lions +4.5 (-110)

Baltimore has cracked the 40-point mark in each of its first two games, but Detroit has the firepower to match the Ravens on Monday night. The Lions racked up 52 points in their win over Chicago last week, finishing with 511 total yards. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns, and he is facing a Baltimore defense that allowed 41 points to Buffalo in its opener. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson already has a sack two games into his return from a knee injury, so he could be a key player to watch on Monday. The model has Detroit covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

More NFL best bets

Monday MLB best bets

Game: Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals (Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Nationals +1.5 runs (-105)

Washington and Atlanta are both wrapping up their respective seasons this week, as neither of them will be in the playoffs. The Nationals won the last two games of their three-game series against the Mets over the weekend, putting New York's postseason hopes in jeopardy. The Braves swept a four-game series between these teams in Washington last week, but they split their first six meetings of the campaign. Monday's starting pitching matchup between Braves starter Chris Sale and Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore is a rematch of the second game of last Tuesday's doubleheader, which went nine scoreless innings before the Braves broke through in the tenth inning. The model expects another close game on Monday, with the Nationals covering the spread (+1.5) in 58% of simulations.

Game: San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Monday, 9:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 7 runs (-115)

San Diego's magic number for clinching a postseason spot is just two games, while Milwaukee leads Philadelphia by three games for the National League's best record. The Padres are expected to have veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the lineup after being idle since Aug. 27 when he fractured his left foot after fouling off a pitch in Seattle. These have been two of the best offensive teams in the MLB this season, with the Brewers ranked second in batting average and the Padres not far behind at seventh. The model has them scoring 9.2 total runs on Monday, with the Over cashing in 64% of simulations.

More MLB best bets