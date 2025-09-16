With 16 games on the MLB schedule, six matches in the UEFA Champions League and two games in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, there are plenty of options throughout the day for sports bettors, even with the NFL and college football off until Thursday. Some of today's top matchups include Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cade Horton and the Chicago Cubs at 6:40 p.m. ET, Arsenal vs. Athletic Club at 12:45 p.m. ET and Fever vs. Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET. One of our top UCL picks for Tuesday comes from PSV vs. Union Saint-Gilloise at 12:45 p.m. ET, as three different SportsLine experts have listed PSV -120 on the money line among their top soccer picks.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, soccer betting, or anything else on the Tuesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Tuesday UCL best bets

Game: PSV vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Tuesday, 12:45 p.m. ET)

Expert Pick: PSV -115

"PSV should pick up a home win against Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday. They were unbeaten in four home games in the Champions League group stage last season, including a 3-2 win against Liverpool," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green (3-0 on his last three picks involving PSV) said. "PSV have made a strong start to the new campaign, and they have more experience than their Belgian opponents at this level."

Tuesday MLB best bets

Game: Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves (Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Nationals +120

This is the first game of a doubleheader as these two teams make up a rain-out from May and there is rain in the forecast, so this could be a five-inning sprint with time running out to get these games in. Jake Irvin will take the ball for the Nationals while the Braves are still yet to name a starter. Irvin has struggled (5.70 ERA) this season, but did have a quality start against the Braves earlier in the year and has a 3.09 career ERA in six starts against Atlanta. Washington wins in 45% of simulations.

Game: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Cubs money line (+115)

Paul Skenes is already the best pitcher in baseball, but Pittsburgh struggles to give him run support. The Pirates are only 16-14 in games that Skenes starts despite his sterling 1.92 ERA. To make matters worse, they've reached the load management phase of his season, pulling him after five innings in his last start despite the fact that he had a shutout going and had only thrown 64 pitches. Pittsburgh went on to lose that game and a healthy dose of the Pirates bullpen doesn't bode well against a good Chicago offense. The Cubs win in 54% of simulations.

