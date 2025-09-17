The UEFA Champions League began this week and continues with six matches on Wednesday. With clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG all in action at 3 p.m. ET and five of the 16 MLB games on Wednesday starting at 4:05 p.m. ET or earlier, there are plenty of early options for sports bettors before a busy evening MLB and WNBA slate. One of the SportsLine model's best bets for Wednesday includes Chelsea defeating Bayern Munich in a meeting of two top international clubs despite Chelsea being a +360 longshot on the three-way line.

Wednesday UCL best bets

Game: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET)

Expert Pick: Chelsea +360

The model projects value in backing Chelsea at this price on the road to pull off the upset on the three-way line. Chelsea has won three of five all-time head-to-head meetings. Chelsea hasn't lost a match since June 20, with nine victories during that span.

Wednesday MLB best bets

Game: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Over 8 runs

The Cubs have the No. 8 scoring offense in baseball, averaging 4.87 runs per game. Pittsburgh is scheduled to start Johan Oviedo, who, although he has pitched better this season with a 2.81 ERA in six starts, had a 4.31 ERA in 32 starts in 2023 before missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, the Cubs are starting Matthew Boyd, who has allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts. The Over hits in 53.1% of simulations.

Game: Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Over 8.5 total runs

The Cardinals and Reds played to an 11-6 final on Monday before a 3-0 score on Tuesday, and the model expects similar offensive performances closer to Monday in this matchup. Three of the last four Reds games have gone Over this total, while three of the last five Cardinals games have as well. The Reds are starting Brady Singer, who allowed three runs over six innings against the Cardinals on August 31, which was also the third time the Cardinals saw him this season, so hitters may be getting more comfortable against him. The Cardinals are starting Andre Pallante, who has a 5.34 ERA this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 54.4% of simulations.

