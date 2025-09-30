The 2025 MLB Playoffs begin today, the UEFA Champions League will resume and there will also be a Game 5 in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, so it's another loaded day on the sports calendar and the action begins early. The first UCL matches kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET and there are four games on the MLB schedule today, beginning with Guardians vs. Tigers at 1:08 p.m. ET. The Tigers will send out AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal for Tuesday's matchup, but Cleveland is red-hot after chasing down Detroit to win the AL Central and Guardians +139 on the money line is one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top MLB picks today.

Tottenham Hotspur 90-minute money line vs. FK Bodo/Glimt (+110)

Guardians money line vs. Tigers (+138)

Cubs +1.5 vs. Padres (-205)

Tuesday UEFA Champions League best bets

Game: FK Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Tottenham 90-minute money line (+115)

"Tottenham Hotspur beat Bodø/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate when the teams met in last season's Europa League semifinals," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green (6-0 on his last six UCL picks) said. "Spurs beat the Norwegian champions 2-0 on the road and 3-1 at home. That should give them a psychological advantage when they return to the Arctic Circle to face Bodø/Glimt again this week. They look stronger this season under new manager Thomas Frank, and they should have enough quality to win this game."

Tuesday MLB best bets

Game: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers (Tuesday, 1:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Guardians money line (+138)

Skubal is about to win his second consecutive AL Cy Young Award and is arguably the most dominant starter in the game right now. However, the Guardians faced him twice over the last two weeks of the regular season and beat him both times, winning 3-1 with Skubal taking a no decision on Sept. 18 and then handing him the loss in a 5-2 win on Sept. 23. Cleveland was 15.5 games back on July 8 and managed to chase Detroit down to win the division and the model is riding the hot hand here. The Guardians win in 46% of simulations while their odds imply a 41.8% chance to win.

Game: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres (Tuesday, 3:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-205)

Matthew Boyd was officially named the starter for Chicago after lengthy deliberations and he's had a great year despite a rough September, posting a 3.21 ERA with 154 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings. Boyd did have a solid outing in his last start of the season, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs while registering a win over the Mets. Meanwhile, the Padres will go with Nick Pivetta, who posted a 2.87 ERA this season with 190 strikeouts over 181 2/3 innings but did give up six earned runs over his final two starts (10 1/3 innings). San Diego also has a team OPS that is 30 points lower against left-handed pitching, which is why the model has the Cubs covering on the run line in 78% of simulations.

