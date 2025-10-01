The 2025 MLB playoffs continue on Wednesday with a pair of National League home teams looking to secure their spot in the Divisional Series, while two American League teams attempt to complete a two-game sweep on the road to advance. The Champions League continues as well. The Guardians vs. Tigers open the Wednesday baseball slate at 1:08 p.m. ET, and with nine Champions League matches starting at 3 p.m. ET or earlier, there are plenty of online sports betting options throughout the day on Wednesday. The SportsLine model and team of experts have multiple plays they like from the early action, including the Guardians to win and even the series at 1-1, as well as Barcelona to defeat defending Champions League winner PSG on the 90-minute line as part of its Wednesday best bets.

Click here to bet today's games at DraftKings, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins:

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, soccer betting, NFL betting, college football betting, or anything else on the Wednesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, Over 0.5 total bases (-147)

Guardians money line vs. Tigers (-124)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, Over 0.5 total bases (-130)

Wednesday MLB best bets

Game: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers (Wednesday, 1:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Guardians money line (-124)

"Good news for the Guardians today is that they won't be seeing Tarik Skubal, who won't be on the mound for Detroit after his dominating performance in Game One," SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "For Wednesday's Game 2, Detroit will instead offer Casey Mize, who has modest success down the stretch when posting a 3.49 ERA in September, though the Tigers lost his last three starts. Mize also had problems with the Guardians two weeks ago in Cleveland, surrendering three runs and seven hits in just 5 1/2 IP of a game the Tigers would eventually lose. As Cleveland has won in his last four starts, Tanner Bibee looks ready for the postseason, especially with his 1.30 ERA across those last four starts."

Game: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres (Wednesday, 3:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 0.5 total bases (-139)

Tuesday is a game Crow-Armstrong will want to forget, and the model doesn't doubt that he'll be able to move past one poor performance. The Cubs outfielder went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts on Tuesday, but he had a four-game hitting streak entering the playoffs with at least one hit in five of his last six contests. The Padres sent their ace Nick Pivetta to the mound on Tuesday, but statistically speaking, Dylan Cease is a significant dropoff in their Game 2 starter. Cease had a 4.55 ERA compared to Pivetta's 2.87 ERA this season. Crow-Armstrong is 2-for-4 in his career against Cease, as the model likes the 23-year-old outfielder's chances of going Over 0.5 total bases on Wednesday.

Game: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox (Wednesday, 6:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Giancarlo Stanton Over 0.5 total bases (-147)

Stanton has been one of the more reliable Yankees offensive options in the postseason throughout his stint in New York. The 35-year-old had at least one hit in 11 of 14 postseason games (78.6%) last year during the Yankees' run to reach the World Series. Despite going 0-for-4 on Tuesday, Stanton has been a steady offensive option against better competition this season, going Over his total bases number in 18 of his last 25 games against opponents with both a winning record and top third defense, averaging 2.4 bases per game, and hitting the Over in 72% of those games. The model sees value in backing Stanton Over 0.5 bases at -147 odds, which creates a 59.51% implied odds, on Wednesday.

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Riley Greene, Tigers, Over 0.5 total bases (-1169) (MODEL)

Top player prop: Elly De La Cruz, Reds, Over 0.5 total bases (-139) (MODEL)

Wednesday UEFA Champions League best bets

Game: Barcelona vs. PSG (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Barcelona 90-minute money line (-130)

"While we have two of the best scoring teams in Europe, I'm afraid we will not be seeing them in their best form," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Both teams are missing a plethora of key players, which will impact this matchup. Barcelona will be without the services of Raphina, Joan Garcia, Gavi and Fermin Lopez. They're missing a big group of players, but not as much as PSG. PSG are missing Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Vitinha, and Joao Neves. The massive amount of injuries is going to greatly affect how we bet on this game, with PSG missing so many key players, it has me leaning towards a Barcelona victory."

BetMGM offers the best odds of Barcelona on the 90-minute money line as -130 odds, and with the latest BetMGM bonus code, new users can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

More UCL best bets