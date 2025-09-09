The NFL is off until Thursday, so the MLB will take center stage with roughly three weeks remaining in the regular season. There are several games on the Tuesday MLB schedule with playoff implications, including Rangers vs. Brewers at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Brewers have the best record in baseball while the Rangers have pulled to within 1.5 games of the Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. Texas is at home and is the -112 favorite on the money line, but Milwaukee -107 is one of our top MLB picks tonight with all 30 MLB teams in action.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Tuesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Tuesday MLB best bets

Game: Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Brewers (-110)

The Rangers are at home and will hand the ball to Jack Leiter, who enters Tuesday with a 3.74 ERA and 126 strikeouts over 127 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, the Brewers haven't declared a starter yet and could be angling for a bullpen day. However, Milwaukee is 58-28 since the start of June and the pen is fairly well-rested after Jose Quintana ate up 6 2/3 innings in a 5-0 loss while Chris Rodriguez picked up the final four outs. The model has the Brewers winning in 53% of simulations.

Game: Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs (Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Cubs (-108)

The Cubs are slotting comfortably into an NL Wild Card spot with an 81-63 record while it's been a disastrous season for the Braves (65-79). Spencer Strider will take the ball for Atlanta on Tuesday and hasn't looked the same coming off Tommy John surgery, he's averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and has a 4.97 ERA after averaging 13.7 K/9 and posting a 3.36 ERA in 2022 and 2023 before the injury. Meanwhile, the Cubs will turn to rookie Cade Horton, who is 9-4 with a 2.78 ERA over his first 20 MLB appearances (19 starts). The model has the Cubs winning in 52% of simulations.

Game: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers (Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Over 8.5 runs (+100)

Casey Mize vs. Will Warren is a solid pitching matchup, but both righties have been inconsistent and these are two of the best offenses in baseball. The Yankees lead the MLB in runs scored (749) and home runs (243) while the Tigers rank eighth (695) and ninth (180) in those categories, respectively. The Tigers in particular are 74-63-7 to the over this season and the model predicts 10 runs combined on average and that the over hits in 62% of simulations.

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Yordan Alvarez, Astros, Over 0.5 home runs (+425) (MODEL)

Top player prop: Spencer Strider, Braves, Under 6.5 strikeouts (-145) (EXPERT)

Week 2 NFL best bets

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Ravens -12.5 (-110)

Expect an ornery Baltimore squad after it blew a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter against Buffalo in Week 1. The Ravens were in control throughout the game, but let the Bills off the hook late with an uncharacteristic turnover and terrible tackling. However, they still rushed for 238 yards while scoring 40 points and Cleveland didn't have an answer for Derrick Henry last season (211 yards and three touchdowns in two games). This is the largest spread on the Week 2 NFL schedule but the model still says that Baltimore covers in 58% of simulations.

More NFL best bets