There has never been a more important time of the season for MLB teams looking to make a playoff push. One of those teams is the San Francisco Giants, who are 7-3 over their last 10 games and now just two games out of the final National League Wild Card spot. The Giants host the Diamondbacks at 3:45 p.m. ET, but the SportsLine model actually sees the best value on San Francisco dropping Wednesday's contest, backing the Diamondbacks (-104) over the Giants in Wednesday MLB picks.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Wednesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Wednesday MLB best bets

Game: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers (Wednesday, 2:35 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Over 7.5 (+100)

The Rangers defeated the Brewers, 5-4, on Tuesday to go Over this total, and five of the last nine Brewers games have gone Over this number. Freddy Peralta, who starts on Wednesday, has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the past month, yet two of his last three starts went Over this number despite him not allowing a run in any of those contests for the Brewers. Eleven of Peralta's last 14 starts went Over this total despite his 2.50 ERA, largely due to the Brewers ranking second in baseball in scoring at 5.07 runs per game. The model projects the Over to hit in 61.4% of simulations.

Game: Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics (Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Athletics (+115)

The Athletics have been dominated in the first two games of their series against Boston, losing a combined 13-0, but that doesn't mean the same result will occur on Wednesday. Despite a 66-80 record this season, the Athletics have only been swept once over their last 13 series. The Red Sox are sending 22-year-old left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle to the mound on Wednesday, and the rookie has a 7.56 ERA in two career starts. Boston has lost both of Tolle's starts, most recently after Tolle allowed five runs in three innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday. The model projects the Athletics to win in 51% of simulations, creating strong value at plus-money odds.

Game: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants (Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Diamondbacks (-104)

The Diamondbacks have been out of the postseason picture for weeks, but that doesn't mean they've just been going through the motions until the 2025 MLB season is over. Arizona had a four-game winning streak and was 8-2 over a 10-game stretch before its current three-game skid. The Giants have taken the first two games of this series, but the Arizona has only been swept once in its last 13 series. The Diamondbacks are starting veteran Eduardo Rodriguez against rookie Carson Seymour, who is making his 13th career appearance but just his third start. The model projects the Diamondbacks to win in 56% of simulations.

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, Over 1.5 total bases (-112) (MODEL)

Top player prop: Jarren Duran, Red Sox, Over 1.5 total bases (-107) (MODEL)

Week 2 NFL best bets

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Bills -6.5 (-110)

There was never a doubt about how dominant the Buffalo offense can be, but the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter displayed how truly unstoppable the unit can be in the most pivotal moments. The Bills scored 16 points over four minutes in a 41-40 comeback victory over the Ravens in a wild Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup. Although the Jets offense was impressive in Week 1 with 32 points against the Steelers, a Justin Fields-led Jets attack isn't expected to score that many points often. The Bills, however, were the No. 2 scoring team at 30.6 points per game last season. The Bills are 8-2 over the last five seasons against the Jets, with seven of the eight victories coming by at least seven points. The model expects Buffalo to carry last week's success into Sunday, projecting the Bills to cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

More NFL best bets