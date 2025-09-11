Thursday Night Football is back and the Green Bay Packers will host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field tonight with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is listed as the 3.5-point home favorite while the over/under is 48.5 in the latest Packers vs. Commanders odds. Micah Parsons only played 45% of the defensive snaps in his Packers debut, but he still registered a sack and should be even more involved this week as he learns the Green Bay system and recovers further from a lingering back injury. That's a big reason why Packers -3.5 is one of our top NFL picks and one of our best bets overall on an action-packed night that also includes college football and baseball.

Packers vs. Commanders NFL best bets

Model Pick: Packers -3.5 (-104)

They were both playoff teams a season ago, they were both eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles and they're both coming off dominant Week 1 wins over division rivals. However, bonus points here to Green Bay for the caliber of opponent, as it beat the Lions 27-13 as they came off a 15-win season. Washington's 21-6 win came over the Giants, who could only muster three wins all of last season. Expect home-field advantage and an expanded role for Micah Parsons to both play roles here with both teams on a short week. The model says the Packers cover in 63% of simulations.

Expert Pick: Terry McLaurin anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

"We are projecting 1.28 passing touchdowns for Jayden Daniels which is in line with his Under 1.5 (-148 avg odds). I actually like having McLaurin with value (proj 0.47 TD) despite not having value on Daniels' TD passes. I did not hit on this same bet in Week 1 but that was only because Daniels overthrew a wide open McLaurin," SportsLine data analyst Stephen Oh, who is 9-3 on his last 12 NFL player props picks, said. "Deebo Samuel's impressive debut will draw way more attention from Green Bay's defense than anyone McLaurin played with last season and I think he'll find the end zone with "half" as much attention as he got last season while still scoring in 12 of 20 games (8 of last 9 games)."

Expert Pick: Matthew Golden Under 17.5 yards longest reception (-118)

"We're finding out first hand why Matthew Golden was one of my favorite fades in the season long prop market as the rookie only ran routes on less than 60% of GB dropbacks, picking up 2 targets for a 9% target share. GB is a run first offense with numerous pass catchers that are simply much more polished receivers. On a short week, versus a stingy Commanders pass defense that only surrendered 126 yards to opposing WRs, it's hard to envision Golden being a focal point of the Green Bay game plan," SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick said.

Thursday college football best bets

Game: Wake Forest vs. NC State (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Wake Forest +7 (+100)

This is an in-state rivalry matchup and both teams are off to 2-0 starts, although NC State had to fight hard for their wins over East Carolina and Virginia while Wake Forest had Kennesaw State and Western Carolina to contend with. This is Jack Dickert's first season as the head coach at Wake Forest after back-to-back 4-8 seasons ended the Dave Clawson era, but former Auburn and South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford brings a dual-threat dynamic that should help level the playing field. Meanwhile, NC State could be drained after two emotional victories to start the season, which is a big reason why Wake Forest covers in 55% of simulations.

Thursday MLB best bets

Game: Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-164)

Paul Skenes threw five innings of shutout ball and only allowed two hits while striking out eight before being pulled after 64 pitches to manage the young superstar's workload. The Pirates went on to lose 2-1, making them 16-14 in Skenes starts despite a sterling 1.92 ERA from the NL Cy Young favorite. However, they'll draw a better matchup overall on Thursday with the Orioles sending out lefty Cade Povich (5.16 ERA), who has a 3-7 record with Baltimore going 5-12 in his 17 starts. The Pirates don't necessarily hit lefties all that well, but with Johan Oviedo pitching well since his return last month (2.70 ERA), the model has them covering on the run line in 70% of simulations.

