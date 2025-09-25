Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season begins with Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite while the over/under is at 43.5 points, and both these defense are top five in the NFL in points allowed through three weeks. With that in mind, under 43.5 points is one of our top NFL picks today and we've also got picks from the MLB and La Liga that can help tide you over until the big game tonight.

Thursday La Liga best bets

Game: Real Oviedo vs. FC Barcelona (Thursday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Barcelona -1.5 (-141)

"Spanish champions Barcelona should make short work of newly promoted Oviedo in this game. Barça remain unbeaten this season, and they should be full of confidence after beating Valencia 6-0 and Getafe 3-0 in their last two league games," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Oviedo have found life difficult in La Liga, and they've already lost 3-0 to Real Madrid, 2-0 to Getafe, and 2-0 to Villarreal in the opening weeks of the season. They lack the quality to deal with Barcelona's superstar midfielders and forwards, so Barça should win this game comfortably."

Thursday MLB best bets

Game: Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-157)

Baltimore made the postseason each of the last two years and had hoped to take a step towards World Series contention with a young and talented roster, but the season was derailed early by a brutal start that led to Brandon Hyde being fired. However, Tony Mansolino has been able to guide the Orioles to a 59-56 record since taking over and that's left room for optimism they can get back on track quickly. Meanwhile, the Rays have lost 12 of 18 to fall out of the wild card hunt. The model has Baltimore covering on the run line in 69% of simulations.

Thursday NFL best bets

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 43.5 points (-110)

"The Seahawks are coming off a blowout win over the Saints, but they had just 104 net yards of offense by the time the score was 28-3. You can't count on extreme outcomes on special teams every week, and I see this primetime game being more of a low-scoring chess match between two good defenses," CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White (31-22 on his last 53 NFL picks) said. "Seattle has yet to allow more than 17 points in a game, and the same would be true for the Cardinals had they not suffered a number of injuries at corner during their Week 2 game against Carolina. I see this as a 20-17 game either way, so the best play on the game is likely to be the Under."

