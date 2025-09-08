The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes on Monday Night Football when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago landed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the offseason, the first head coaching gig of his career. The Bears are hoping to improve on a 5-12 season, while the Vikings went 14-3 last year. Monday's sports schedule also features 11 MLB games, and SportsLine's computer model is targeting some of the early games with its Monday best bets.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Moday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Monday MLB best bets

Game: Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals (Monday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Guardians -116

Both teams are battling for the final American League wild-card spot, which is currently occupied by the Mariners. Cleveland jumped Tampa Bay in the standings over the weekend by winning three straight games, including back-to-back one-run victories on Saturday and Sunday. Closer Cade Smith recorded saves in both outings. Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has missed the last two games due to a back injury. The model has Cleveland winning in 57% of simulations.

Game: Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs (Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Cubs -133

The Cubs took two out of three against Atlanta last week in Chicago, and they have the pitching advantage on Monday. Cubs starter Shota Imanaga is 9-6 with a 3.15 ERA, while Braves starter Bryce Elder is 6-9 with a 5.54 ERA. Elder is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 15 career innings against the Cubs, spanning three starts. Imanaga is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two career starts against the Braves. Atlanta has lost seven of its last 10 games and was outscored 28-4 in its final two games against Seattle over the weekend. The model has the Cubs winning in 59% of simulations.

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Janson Junk, Marlins, Under 16.5 pitcher outs (-125) (EXPERT)

Top player prop: Jose Quintana, Brewers, Over 3.5 strikeouts (-133) (MODEL)

Monday Week 1 NFL best bets

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Vikings -122

These teams are coming off drastically different 2024 seasons, as Minnesota went 14-3 while Chicago went 5-12. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is surrounded by talent, and he went 27-1 as a starter at Michigan during his college career. He gets to throw to one of the league's best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson, who is a two-time Pro Bowler. The Vikings also have an elite defense, and Chicago head coach Ben Johnson is getting set for his first head coaching gig. SportsLine's model has the Vikings winning outright in 59% of simulations to provide value at this price.

More NFL best bets