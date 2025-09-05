The 2025 NFL season continues on Friday with an AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Chiefs are favored by 3 points at most betting sites, while the over/under is listed at 47.5 at every major online sportsbook. There are also numerous NFL player props available for Chargers vs. Chiefs, as well as four college football games, a full MLB slate, three WNBA games and U.S. Open tennis to wager on.

Here's what we're betting today:

Friday Chiefs vs. Chargers best bets

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Friday, 8 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Under 46.5 points

The Chargers and Chiefs played Under this total in both of their matchups last season, with neither contest even reaching 40 points. Kansas City and Los Angeles averaged 31.5 total points in their two head-to-head matchups, with neither team breaking 20 points in either contest. The Chiefs will be without Rashee Rice (suspension), which will limit their big-play ability for an offense that ranked 12th in scoring at 23.1 points per game last season. Both teams featured top-six defenses last year as well, with the Chargers ranking second at 18.5 points per game allowed and the Chiefs sixth at 20.5 ppg allowed. The model projects the Under to hit in 62% of simulations.

Friday MLB best bets

Game: Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs (Friday, 2:20 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-105)

The Nationals begin their weekend series against the Cubs after sweeping Miami, outscoring the Marlins, 17-7, over those contests. Washington starts Jake Irvin, who allowed three runs over five innings against the Cubs on June 5. The Cubs (80-60) have the third-best record in the National League, but they haven't covered a 1.5-run spread in any of their last five games. The model projects the Nationals cover the spread in 61% of simulations.

Game: New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds (Friday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Reds +1.5 (-145)

The Reds are coming off back-to-back losses, but offense wasn't the problem with nine runs scored in each game, and that's a positive trend heading into Friday. The Mets are starting David Peterson, who, despite making his first MLB All-Star Game this season, has been hit hard in some of his most recent starts. The left-handed pitcher allowed eight runs over two innings against the Marlins in his last start on Saturday, and he allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Braves on August 13. Reds starter Andrew Abbott is 8-5 with a 2.65 ERA this season, and he held the Mets to two runs over six innings in a 3-2 loss on July 20. The model projects the Reds to cover in 66% of simulations.

