The 2025 NFL season has finally arrived and Eagles vs. Cowboys will begin the action at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. The Eagles are favored by 8.5 at most betting sites, but you can find that line for as low as 7.5, while the over/under is listed at 47.5 at every major online sportsbook. There are also numerous NFL player props available for Cowboys vs. Eagles as well as six MLB games, three WNBA games, and U.S. Open tennis to wager on.

Thursday Eagles vs. Cowboys best bets

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Eagles -7.5 (-115)

The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions and they housed the Cowboys in both of their meetings last season, beating 34-6 in Week 9 and then 41-7 in Week 17. Dak Prescott wasn't on the field for either of those games, but even a good quarterback doesn't explain away a 62-point differential over two games and the Cowboys just got inherently worse on defense by trading away Micah Parsons. Kenny Clark helps ease the pain a little and the two first-round picks gives them long-term flexibility, but the Eagles are clearly the better team right now. The model predicts Philadelphia wins 33-22 on average.

Expert Pick: DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown scorer (+180)

This pick comes from SportsLine data analyst Stephen Oh, who developed the SportsLine Projection Model, and he sees a lot of value in Smith here. The fifth-year wide receiver missed four games last season but still finished with a career-high eight touchdown catches and that included a couple of touchdowns in Philadelphia's Week 17 win over Dallas. He now has six career touchdowns in eight regular-season games against the Cowboys.

"DeVonta Smith accounts for 27% of his team's receptions when active, but 35% of the team's receiving TDs, which is just under the 36% that A.J. Brown accounts for. But Brown's line is in the +160s for this game, so we'll take the better value with Smith. Our model not only shows great value, but it would price him at -155 based on our projection," Oh said.

Game: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Thursday, 4:10 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Brewers money line (-122)

Freddy Peralta and Ranger Suarez have both been great this season, but Milwaukee will have home-field advantage and is a scorching 30-14 since the MLB all-star break. This is the rubber match of a three-game series between two first-place teams in the National League and Peralta is the man you want to have the ball in what will be a playoff-like atmosphere. He hasn't given up a run in 23 innings over his last four starts and has only surrendered seven hits while striking out 27 in that span. The model says that Milwaukee wins in 59% of simulations.

Game: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Thursday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Over 7 (-120)

Another incredible pitching duel as NL Cy Young favorite Paul Skenes battles two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. However, this is an extremely low total given that Snell is only making his eighth start of the season and Skenes has only worked more than six innings once since June 13. The bullpens will inevitably be involved (probably heavily) and Snell has given up five earned runs over his last two starts. The model says the over hits in 65% of simulations.

