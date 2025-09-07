The first NFL Sunday of the season is upon us and there are eight games in the 1 p.m. ET window as well as four games in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window. Then the nightcap will feature a showdown between Super Bowl contenders as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Ravens as 1.5-point road favorites while the over/under is at 50.5, making it the highest total of the week. There are also 15 games in the MLB, three games in the WNBA and Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open men's final.

Here's what we're betting today:

Sunday Week 1 NFL best bets

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Buccaneers money line (-122)

These two teams were at the top of the NFC South a season ago, but Tampa Bay managed to win six of seven down the stretch while Atlanta lost six of eight. The Buccaneers won the division and now the Falcons are hoping that having Michael Penix Jr. installed as the full-time starting quarterback can help them change their fortunes. However, added Emeka Egbuka to a dynamic offense that already included Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Baker Mayfield is playing the best football of his career and has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal, which is why the model says Tampa Bay wins outright in well over 60% of simulations.

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Green Bay -2.5 (-102)

The Green Bay defense ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed last season, but adding Parsons cements its status as one of the best units in the league. Parsons can be lined up all over the defensive front and used to create havoc and Lions quarterback Jared Goff proved that he could be disrupted by throwing four interceptions in Detroit's playoff loss to Washington. The model has the Packers covering in nearly 60% of simulations.

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Derrick Henry over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

Henry shows no signs of slowing down in his 30s after rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns despite turning 31 late last season. That included 199 yards and two total touchdowns in a Week 4 win over Buffalo in Baltimore and then 84 yards and a score in a playoff loss to the Bills in the divisional round. He's an ideal fit in this Ravens offense and he's likely in line for 20 touches per game once again, which is why the model has him rushing for 106 yards on average tonight.

Sunday MLB best bets

Game: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Boston Red Sox (Sunday, 4:10 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179)

With 19 games remaining in their season, the Diamondbacks probably have too much ground to cover (5.5 games) to get back into the playoff picture but they have won eight of their last 10 entering Sunday. Ryne Nelson has been solid for Arizona all season and he'll take the ball for what could be a pitcher's duel against Brayan Bello. Meanwhile, Boston is been pretty mediocre of late, going 5-5 in its last 10 games. The model has Arizona covering in nearly 70% of simulations.

