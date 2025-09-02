The 2025 NFL Kickoff Game will be on Thursday as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys. In the meantime, there are 14 games on the MLB schedule on Tuesday and a handful of quarterfinal matchups in the U.S. Open, including Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka on the men's side and American Jessica Pegula vs. Barbora Krejcikova on the women's side. One of our top MLB picks for Tuesday is Tigers money line (+116) in a 6:40 p.m. ET matchup against the Mets, with the SportsLine Projection Model predicting that they win a battle of young starting pitchers nearly 60% of the time.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Tuesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

Tuesday MLB best bets

Game: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Tigers +116 (model)

Nolan McLean has dazzled in his first three starts for the Mets, allowing only two earned runs and striking out 21 over 20 1/3 innings. However, good MLB offenses tend to adjust quickly and the Tigers are eighth in the MLB in runs scored entering Tuesday's action. The Mets won a 10-8 barnburner on Monday but the Tigers did manage to rattle off 14 hits and their lineup depth could finally make them the team to test McLean. The model says Detroit wins in 57% of simulations.

Game: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Pirates +1.5 (model)

Clayton Kershaw is still effective but he doesn't have wipeout stuff anymore at 37 and he has only pitched more than six innings once in 17 starts this season. Meanwhile, the Pirates have won eight of their last 11 games and former first-round pick Carmen Mlodzinski has proven to be an effective opener for them. This likely turns into a bullpen game down the stretch with these two starters on the mound and that gives Pittsburgh (4.08 bullpen ERA) a chance to compete with Los Angeles (4.17 bullpen ERA).

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Max Fried, Yankees, Under 5.5 strikeouts (-130) (EXPERT)

Top player prop: Sawyer Gipson-Long, Tigers, Over 3.5 strikeouts (+116) (MODEL)

Week 1 NFL best bets

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 47.5 points (-110)

The Micah Parsons trade looms large in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game, as the Cowboys suddenly find themselves without one of the league's most disruptive defensive players over the last four seasons. The Eagles hammered the Cowboys 34-6 and 41-7 in two meetings last year with Dak Prescott missing both of those contests. Expect a more competitive Dallas offense with Prescott back in the lineup and George Pickens now forming a potentially dynamic wide receiver duo with CeeDee Lamb. However, Philadelphia could be even tougher to stop with Parsons out of the picture, which is why the model has the Over hitting in 68% of simulations.

More NFL best bets