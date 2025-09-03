The 2025 NFL season officially begins on Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean sports bettors need to wait until then to find quality action at betting sites. Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, including a pair of games beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET or earlier, and four U.S. Open quarterfinals, including No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti at 8:30 p.m. ET on the men's side. One of our top MLB picks for Wednesday is Nationals money line (+118) in a 1:05 p.m. ET matchup against the Marlins, with the SportsLine Projection Model projecting Washington to win in 53% of simulations.

Here's what we're betting today:

Wednesday MLB best bets

Game: Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals (Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Nationals +125 (model)

Mitchell Parker, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is finishing up his second MLB season, and although it's been an up-and-down year for the 25-year-old Nationals pitcher, Parker is coming off holding the Rays to three runs over 6 1/3 innings on Friday. Parker has a 5.94 ERA this season, but Washington has won the first two games of the series, holding Miami to two runs. Miami is 3-5 over its last five games and is starting Eury Perez, who allowed five runs, including two home runs, and failed to make it out of the first inning in his last start on Friday against the Mets. The model projects Washington to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Game: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets (Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Tigers +100 (model)

The Tigers are starting 28-year-old Casey Mize, who is 12-5 with a 3.95 ERA this season. The right-handed pitcher is coming off a rough outing, allowing five runs over 3 1/3 innings against the Athletics on Wednesday, but he allowed three runs or fewer in four of his previous five starts. Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance. Meanwhile, the Mets are starting Clay Holmes, who has also pitched well with a 3.60 ERA this season. Despite losing the first two games of the series, the Tigers are 11-8 over their last 19 games and have only been swept once in their previous 11 series, as the model expects Detroit to avoid a September sweep on Wednesday. The SportsLine model projects the Tigers to win in 51% of simulations.

Game: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Diamondbacks -135 (model)

Arizona halted Texas' six-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are 5-2 over their last seven games, led by Ketel Marte's two home runs and .333 average with a 1.128 OPS over that span. Arizona is starting veteran Zac Gallen, who is coming off six shutout innings against the Dodgers on Friday after holding the Reds to one run over six innings in his previous start. The 30-year-old has a 2.57 ERA over his last six starts. Meanwhile, the Rangers are starting Jack Leiter, who is in his first full season as a starting pitcher. The 25-year-old has a 3.77 ERA this year. The model projects the Diamondbacks to win in 57% of simulations.

Top player prop: Caset Mize, Tigers, Over 3.5 strikeouts (-140) (MODEL)

Top player prop: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, Over 1.5 total bases (+115) (MODEL)

Week 1 NFL best bets

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Friday, 8 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 45.5 points (-110)

The Chiefs and Chargers kick off their NFL season from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take the field for the first time since their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and the Chargers look for a strong start in Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Chargers and Chiefs went well Under the 45.5 over/under set for Friday in both of their matchups last season, combining for 27 points and 36 points in the two games, and the model projects another lower-scoring game on Friday. Both teams had top-six scoring defenses last year, with the Chargers ranking second at 18.5 points per game allowed and the Chiefs sixth at 20.5 ppg. The model projects the Under to hit in 60% of simulations.

