The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, beginning with the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets at 7:15 p.m. ET. Miami and New York are winless through their first three games of the season, but SportsLine's computer model likes the Dolphins to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites with its Monday best bets. The other game on Monday Night Football is Broncos vs. Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model and team of experts have also revealed best bets for that game.

Dolphins -2.5

Broncos-Bengals under 44.5 points

Monday NFL best bets

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Dolphins -2.5 (-118)

Miami and New York are both already in desperation mode after getting off to respective 0-3 starts this season. The Dolphins have been on the road for two of their first three games though, so they will be happy to return home for this showdown after covering the spread as 11-point underdogs at Buffalo last week. New York did not score a touchdown until late in its Week 2 loss to Buffalo, and it was held to two field goals through the first three quarters at Tampa Bay last week. The model predicts that the Dolphins cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 44.5 points (-115)

"Jake Browning is a capable backup QB but not behind an O-line with grave concerns. If Jalen Rivers starts, both Bengals guards will be rookies. In fact, Rivers is already the fourth player to occupy the position this season. Too, TE Noah Fant is concussed. That's not a comfortable scenario against the league leader in sacks," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "Denver has scored 20 points in two of three outings. Its third-down conversion rate is poor (27th in the NFL) and QB Bo Nix owns the 25th best passer rating. Look for a relatively low score in mile-high Denver."

