The NFL season is in full swing and Sunday brings us 14 games, including two matchups between 2-0 teams. Eagles vs. Rams was a playoff matchup from a year ago and both teams are 2-0 entering a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. The 49ers and Cardinals, who will renew their NFC West rivalry at 4:25 p.m. ET, are also 2-0. Two of our early NFL best bets come from that game, with SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug recommending over 6.5 total receptions for Puka Nacua while the SportsLine Projection Model is on 49ers -2.5 in the late game.

Week 3 NFL best bets

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Expert Pick: Puka Nacua Over 6.5 total receptions

"When they're both healthy, the Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua connection is one of the best, most consistent connections in the NFL. Nacua has cleared this receptions line in both games this season, and in 10 of the last eleven regular season games dating back to last season," Prop Bet Guy Doug (15-5 on his last 20 NFL player props) said. "The matchup against the Eagles should lend to Stafford airing the ball out. He's implied at 34 pass attempts, as the Eagles boast a stout run defense. Nacua has a 33% target rate dating back to Week 10 of last season (his first fully healthy game), and I have the third-year pro slated for 11 targets on Sunday. I'd bet this line up to -140, as I have Nacua projected at eight catches."

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: 49ers -2.5 (-110)

These two franchises have split their last 10 matchups against the spread, but the 49ers have covered the spread in each of their first two matchups. Mac Jones will start for San Francisco and the former Patriots first-round pick acquitted himself nicely last week in relief of Brock Purdy (toe) by throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are also 2-0 but nearly squandered an 18-point lead over the Panthers and haven't looked particularly dynamic on offense. The 49ers cover in 55% of the model's simulations.

Game: New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Expert Pick: Kansas City -6 (-110)

The Chiefs are 0-2 with losses to the Chargers and Eagles, and only 11.5% of teams that have lost their first two games have gone on to make the postseason since 1990. However, the Giants haven't played much defense in their first two games, giving up 910 yards combined to the Commanders and Cowboys. The Chiefs are a bit banged up at the skill positions but the model still has them covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

