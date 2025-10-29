With a 10-game NBA slate on Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, sports bettors have plenty of options earlier in the evening for online sports betting. Even earlier in the day, six Italian Serie A soccer matches take place on Paramount+, with one of SportsLine's experts having a pick on a match. The Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA action, and even with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out for the start of the season, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Celtics as one of its Wednesday early best bets.

Wednesday soccer best bets

Game: Verona vs. Como (1:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Como to win (-167)

"This money line seems a bit cheap as I Lariani are sixth in the table with 13 points and are unbeaten in five, while Hellas Verona is 17th and yet to win with just four total goals scored," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Following the return of Assane Diao, who made his first appearance of the season over the weekend, Como will also have Jesús Rodríguez available after serving a three-match suspension. Likely only a draw beats us."

Wednesday NBA best bets

Game: Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors (6:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 232.5 total points

The Rockets are off to a 1-2 start in the Kevin Durant era, but after back-to-back losses, they ramped up their defense in a 137-109 win over the Nets on Monday. Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off its third straight loss after scoring a season-low 103 points against the Spurs on Monday. They went well Under this total in both meetings last season, averaging 202.5 points in those contests, and the model projects the Under to hit in 60.5% of simulations on Wednesday.

Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Celtics +3.5

Boston snapped its three-game losing streak to open the season with a 122-90 victory over the Pelicans on Monday, but the Celtics have been competitive in every game this season, with no loss coming by more than 10 points. They had a 1-point loss to the 76ers in the season-opener, and all three of their losses have come to teams with at least .500 records this season. Guard Anfernee Simons led Boston with 25 points on Monday, as a now-balanced Celtics lineup had five different players score at least 15 points on Monday. Boston is 4-1 over its last five home games against Cleveland, and even with Jason Tatum (Achilles) out, the model expects the Celtics to play with the Cavaliers tough at home, projecting Boston to cover the spread in 68% of simulations.

