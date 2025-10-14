The 2025 MLB Playoffs will resume with Game 2 of the NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and the sports calendar also includes college football action. Brewers vs. Dodgers first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and Milwaukee money line (+108) is one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top picks for Tuesday. We're also adding picks from a pair of Conference USA matchups on the college football schedule tonight to round out our best bets for top online sportsbooks.

Tuesday college football best bets

Game: Liberty vs. New Mexico State (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

The Pick: Liberty -9.5 (-115)

James Chadwell's squad ended a four-game losing streak with a 19-8 win over UTEP last week to improve to 2-4 and now draws New Mexico State (3-2) on six days rest. The Aggies have had 12 days to prep for this one coming off a 37-10 win over Sam Houston on Oct. 2, but the Liberty defense could make life tough on a New Mexico State offense that hasn't topped 350 yards yet this season. The Flames held UTEP to 167 yards of offense last week. Now the model is projecting that Liberty covers in 59% of simulations.

Game: Wester Kentucky vs. FIU (Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Western Kentucky -10 (-108)

Tyson Helton has led the Hilltoppers to a bowl game in all six of his seasons at the helm and he's got Western Kentucky off to a 5-1 start in 2025. Meanwhile, FIU is 2-3 on the season and and has won 15 games combined since the start of 2020. One of those wins came against FCS Bethune-Cookman and all three of the losses were by 24 points or more. Both teams are coming off a bye and that likely favors the home team, with the model predicting that Western Kentucky covers in 60% of simulations.

Brewers vs. Dodgers best bets

Game: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS, Game 2 (8:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Brewers to win (+110)

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed three earned runs and did not get out of the first inning during a start in Milwaukee on July 7th. The Brewers can draw confidence from their previous success, even if the sample size is small," SportsLine handicapper Jeff Hochman said. "Freddy Peralta has limited the Dodgers to a .293 xwOBA in 154 plate appearances. He has been more effective at home with a 1.77 ERA compared to a 3.71 ERA on the road this season. I like the Brewers to win at plus money."

