The Monday sports schedule is headlined by a Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Bills face the Falcons and the Commanders host the Bears. Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the season, but three of its four wins have come by double digits. The Bills are 3.5-point road favorites against the Falcons in the Week 6 NFL odds, which is one of the best bets that SportsLine's proven computer model is targeting. It has also locked in a bet for Commanders vs. Bears and Mariners vs. Blue Jays in the ALCS.

Monday NFL best bets

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Bills -3.5 (-115)

Buffalo raced out to a 4-0 start this season with three double-digit wins before falling to New England in a 23-20 final last week. The Bills are a veteran team led by star quarterback Josh Allen, and Atlanta is just two games removed from a 30-0 loss to Carolina. Allen has already racked up 1,217 passing yards, 212 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Atlanta does not have enough firepower to match Buffalo on Monday night. The model predicts Buffalo cruises to a double-digit victory, covering the spread in 71% of simulations.

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Commanders -5.5 (-108)

Washington has the top-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 156.4 yards per game. This is going to be a brutal matchup for Chicago, which has the league's second-worst rushing defense (164.5 yards allowed per game). Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is averaging 6.6 yards per carry for the Commanders, which is the best in the NFL among players with at least 12 carries. The Bears are also dealing with injuries in their secondary, including star cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin). The model has Washington covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners best bets

Game: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners, ALCS, Game 2 (5:03 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Mariners to win (+110)

Seattle stole home-field advantage from Toronto on Sunday night, putting significant pressure on the Blue Jays heading into Game 2. Toronto is sending rookie pitcher Trey Vesavage to the mound for just the fifth start of his career, while Mariners starter Logan Gilbert is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in the postseason. Seattle notched an 8-4 win over Toronto with Gilbert on the mound in April. The model projects the Mariners to win in 58% of simulations.

