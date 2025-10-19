The Week 7 NFL schedule and MLB Playoffs make for a busy Sunday for online sports betting. There are six games in the 1 p.m. ET window in the NFL and then four more games in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window. Then Game 6 of the ALCS between the Blue Jays and Mariners is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model's top picks for Sunday include a pick from Blue Jays vs. Mariners, Jets vs. Panthers and Broncos vs. Giants.

Click here to bet today's games with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash.

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, NFL betting, soccer betting or anything else on the Sunday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Sunday NFL best bets

Game: New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Jets +1.5 (-110)

"The Carolina Panthers are a road favorite. In 2025, that screams green light and it's the guys in green that we will indeed side with," SportsLine handicapper and former SuperContest champion Brady Kannon said. "Not only is the very unfamiliar territory for the Panthers, they also fall into the scenario of home underdog that just won outright that has been thrust into the role of road favorite the very next week. We won on this a couple of weeks ago with Jacksonville outright over Kansas City. I believe the Jets get their first win of the season this Sunday. They are also a great team to pair with on a teaser, taking them up to +7.5 or better."

Bet Jets vs. Panthers at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Game: Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants (Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Broncos -7 (-120)

The Broncos are on a three-game winning streak following a 13-11 victory against the Jets in London and after a sluggish start to the season, Denver's defense is standing out. Justin Fields was sacked nine times and the Jets finished with -10 passing yards last week, and the Broncos now rank second in the NFL in scoring defense. Now they'll take aim at Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, who is 2-1 as a starter, but has thrown two interceptions and fumbled twice. The model has the Broncos covering the spread in 57% of simulations.

Bet Broncos vs. Giants at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

More NFL best bets

Blue Jays vs. Mariners best bets

Game: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners, ALCS, Game 6 (8:03 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Blue Jays to win (-125)

"Obviously all hands on deck for the Blue Jays to try and extend their season, and I'd sure like to see a Game 7 on Monday," SportsLine handicapper Matt Severance said. "Toronto was dominant at home this season, especially offensively, until losing the first two of this set. Struggle to see three straight home defeats. Just quickly looking, but I don't see that they have done that since May. George Springer is expected to play after taking a pitch off his kneecap in Game 5."

Bet Mariners vs. Blue Jays at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boosts with the promo code CBS20X:

More MLB best bets



