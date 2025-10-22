The Champions League continues on Paramount+ with Matchday 3 contests after a two-week break, and for those looking for some early sports betting action before 24 teams take the court in NBA action as the opening week continues, SportsLine's team of experts has found some bets they love. Some of the biggest clubs in the world take the pitch on Wednesday, such as Chelsea and Bayern, and our experts have a best bet on both of their 3 p.m. ET matchups. The Knicks vs. Cavaliers takes place at 7 p.m. ET in a potential Eastern Conference preview, and the SportsLine model has a best bet from that contest as a Wednesday online sports betting option for October 22.

Click here to bet today's best bets at bet365, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet whether it wins or loses:

Whether you're looking into NBA betting, college football betting, NHL betting, soccer betting or anything else on the Wednesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Wednesday NBA best bets

Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Under 228.5 total points

The Knicks and Cavaliers both had above-average defenses last season, with the Knicks finishing ninth in points per game allowed, and the Cavaliers finishing 11th. They finished Under this number in both of their games in Madison Square Garden, and with Wednesday marking the first game of the Mike Brown era with the Knicks at MSG, you would expect the 55-year-old head coach to be pushing his players to put their best effort on the floor for a strong defensive performance. Both the Knicks and Cavaliers will be without some of their key players, such as Josh Hart (back) out for the Knicks and Darius Garland (toe) out for Cleveland, as the model projects the Under to hit in 52.3% of simulations.

Bet Knicks vs. Cavaliers at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boosts with your first $1 bet:



More NBA best bets

Wednesday UEFA Champions League best bets

Game: Club Brugge vs. Bayern (3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 3.5 goals (-172)

"There is not team in the entirety of Europe right now doing things better than Bayern Munich," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "The front three of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are unstoppable. Bayern Munich are currently off to their best start in club history. They're outscored their Bundesliga opponents 27-4 over seven matches and outscored their UCL opponents 8-2 over two. Club Brugge are significantly worse than teams Bayern Munich are beating left and right at the moment. While Bayern does normally leak a goal, they're good enough to cover this over by themselves."

Bet Bayern vs. Club Brugge at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Game: Chelsea vs. Ajax (3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Chelsea -1.5 (-135)

"Ajax look out of their depth in the Champions League," Martin Green, another SportsLine soccer handicapper, said. "They lost 2-0 to Inter in their opening game, before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Marseille on Matchday 2. Their situation is unlikely to improve when they face a strong Chelsea team in London this week. Chelsea are in fine form right now, having beaten Benfica, Liverpool, and Nottingham Forest in their last three games. They have enough firepower to exploit Ajax's shaky defense, so they should cruise to a comfortable win."

Bet Chelsea vs. Ajax at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boosts with the promo code CBS20X:

More UCL best bets