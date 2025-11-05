Matchweek 4 in the Champions League continues on Wednesday, and with that comes the opportunity for those looking to get an early sweat when online sports betting to wager on some elite soccer. Top clubs in the world, including Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Dortmund and Benfica take the pitch on Wednesday in crucial matches with chances to qualify for the knockout rounds. SportsLine experts are including picks from some of those elite clubs in their early Wednesday best bets, including in Chelsea vs. Qarabag at 12:45 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model also has a strong pick in one of the two MACtion college football games, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET for Wednesday early best bets.

Whether you're looking into soccer betting, college football betting or anything else on the Wednesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Wednesday's early best bets

Qarabag (+1.5) vs. Chelsea (-112)

Barcelona at Club Brugge: Over 3.5 total goals (-118)

Ball State (-1.5) vs. Kent State

Wednesday UEFA Champions League best bets

Game: Chelsea at Qarabag (12:45 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Qarabag +1.5 (-112)

"Qarabag is a notoriously tough team to beat on the road, not just for other teams in the Azerbaijani league, but for teams all around Europe," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They battered Copenhagen 2-0 in their opening home match of UCL, and before that, defeated Benfica on the road, 3-2. While I don't know if they'll be able to pull off the upset, I will take the spread against a Chelsea team that is riddled with injuries, and have looked poor over the last couple weeks."

Game: Barcelona at Club Brugge (3 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 3.5 goals (-120)

"Barcelona are one of the few clubs in European football that I always, always, always bet the over," Eimer said. "Barcelona have hit both teams to score in their last eight matches across all competitions, and have hit both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in all of their UCL matches this season. Loaded with attacking talent and seeing big names like Lamine Yamal returning healthy, this is a team that does nothing but press under manager Hansi Flick. Club Brugge is good enough to get a goal in this match, especially at home, but to beat Barcelona, it'll take more than one. Expect goals from both ends of the pitch, and a lovely over 3.5 to hit."

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Ball State -1.5 (-110)

Kent State is 0-4 on the road this season with all four road losses coming by at least 35 points. The first three losses came against powerhouse programs such as Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Florida State, but Kent State lost to Toledo, 45-10, on Oct. 18 in its last road contest. Meanwhile, Ball State is 3-0 at home, including handing Ohio its only MAC loss this season in a 20-14 final on Oct. 4. Dual-threat quarterback Kiel Kelly has two passing and three rushing touchdowns over his last two games for Ball State, and the Cardinals have defeated Kent State in each of the last three seasons. The model projects Ball State to cover in 60% of simulations.

