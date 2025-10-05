The Week 5 NFL schedule includes 12 games on Sunday, including a rapid-fire six-game window at 1 p.m. ET that's perfect for online sports betting. The Philadelphia Eagles have won 20 of their last 21 games and the defending Super Bowl champions are off to a perfect 4-0 start with all of those victories coming in one-possession games. On Sunday, they'll take on the Denver Broncos in the 1 p.m. time slot at Lincoln Financial Field and the latest Week 5 NFL odds list Philadelphia as a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 43.5. The Eagles have covered in three of four this season and Philadelphia -3.5 is one of our top Week 5 NFL picks for Sunday online sports betting.

Click here to bet today's games with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Whether you're looking into MLB betting, soccer betting, NFL betting, college football betting, or anything else on the Friday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today

Eagles -3.5 vs. Broncos

Jets +3 vs. Cowboys

Over 45 points: Panthers vs. Dolphins

Sunday NFL best bets

Game: Eagles vs. Broncos (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Eagles +4.5 (-102)

The Eagles rank 30th in the NFL in total offense through four weeks and have been outgained by a staggering 327 yards, yet they're still unbeaten and they unfailingly make the plays they need to win. Meanwhile, Bo Nix is finding his sophomore season to be much more difficult than his rookie year. His 66.7% clean pocket completion rate ranks 23rd among qualifying quarterbacks this season and his 59.3% blitzed completion percentage ranks 22nd. The Denver defense has also taken a step back and the model is predicting that this could be a breakout game for the Philadelphia offense. The Eagles cover in 58% of simulations.

Game: Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Jets +1.5 (-118)

Dallas owns the NFL's worst third-down defense, is leaking 33.0 PPG, and will be without CeeDee Lamb and starting safety Malik Hooker. New York's run-heavy attack, mobile QB Justin Fields, and a top-10 situational defense create the exact profile that buries the Cowboys' roster-depleted unit," SportsLine NFL expert Jeff Hochman (11-3 on his last 14 NFL picks) said. "The Jets have a sneaky good defense as they rank 11th in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate through Week 5. New York ranks in the top 12 for third-down and red-zone defensive stops, and their offense matches up well against the Cowboys' defense. Breece Hall and Justin Fields will likely take advantage of Dallas' weak edges and light boxes, which will help control the clock and keep Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on the sidelines."

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 45 points (-106)

The Panthers put together about six quarters of good football in nearly completing a comeback from down 27-3 against the Cardinals in Week 2 and then shutting out the Falcons 30-0 in Week 3. However, they were drubbed 42-13 by the Patriots last week. Meanwhile, the Dolphins finally got into the win column with a 27-21 win over the Jets last week and the offense has been steadily improving, but the defense is still horrid. Both of these teams should struggle to stop each other and that's why the model has the Over hitting in 62% of simulations.

More NFL best bets