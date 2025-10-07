It's a glorious time of year for online sports betting, as football season is in full swing, the 2025 MLB Playoffs are running and hockey returns with NHL Opening Night 2025 on Tuesday. The pulse-pounding action begins with Panthers vs. Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET as part of an NHL tripleheader and then the two ALDS series will resume with Tigers vs. Mariners at 4:08 p.m. ET and then Yankees vs. Blue Jays at 8:08 p.m. ET. Picks from those three contests in particular will be among our early best bets on Tuesday.

Blackhawks +1.5 vs. Panthers (-109)

Over 7.5 runs in Tigers vs. Mariners (+105)

Blue Jays money line vs. Yankees (+133)

Game: Panthers vs. Blackhawks (Tuesday, 5 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-109)

This appears to be a huge mismatch on paper, with the Panthers coming off back-to-back Stanley Cups and the Blackhawks finishing with the second-fewest points in the league last season. However, Florida has been devastated early by injuries, as Aleksander Barkov is out with a knee injury and Matthew Tkachuk is out until December with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been stockpiling prospects during a rebuild and the hope is that Connor Bedard will have the support he needs soon to get back into contention. Chicago covers on the puck line in 62% of the model's simulations.

Game: Tigers vs. Mariners, ALDS Game 3 (Tuesday, 4:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 7.5 runs (-110)

"The Mariners were the best over team during the regular season, but they were involved in two 3-2 games in this Division Series against the Tigers in Seattle," Micah Roberts (33-24-1 in last 58 MLB picks) said. "However, their last series at Detroit in July went flying over, as in over two times the totals posted. Jack Flaherty has pitched well in his last four starts, with two of them going over, but he's gone over each of the last three seasons against Seattle. Flaherty also lost to Logan Gilbert at Detroit on July 13th, 8-4. It's going to be 59° with a 52% chance of precipitation, but the wind is blowing out to right field at 13 mph. It's over weather."

Game: Yankees vs. Blue Jays, ALDS Game 3 (Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Blue Jays money line (+133)

The Yankees are going back home and handing Carlos Rodon the ball, so it's easy to understand the general optimism. However, Toronto has dominated this series so far, outscoring New York 23-8 while racing out to a 2-0 series lead. The Blue Jays were also 8-5 against the Yankees with a +11 run differential during the season and Shane Bieber is a former AL Cy Young winner with plenty of big-game experience. The model has the Blue Jays winning in 43% of simulations.

