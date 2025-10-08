With all four MLB postseason games in action, beginning with the Detroit Tigers hosting the Seattle Mariners are 3:08 p.m. ET, plus two college football games at night and the NHL season underway, Wednesday brings another deep online sports betting slate. Four teams (Mariners, Blue Jays, Brewers, Dodgers) are one win away from advancing to the Championship Series, while the Tigers, Yankees, Cubs and Phillies fight to keep their World Series dreams alive. The SportsLine model projects the Mariners to be the first team to secure a spot in the Championship Series, with the model picking Seattle to win the first game of the Wednesday slate, one of its Wednesday early best bets.

The model also expects stronger offensive performances than expected in the Cubs vs. Brewers at 5:08 p.m. ET, making Over 6.5 runs one of its Wednesday best bets. It also likes Middle Tennessee to defeat Missouri State despite being the underdog in the first college football game on Wednesday.

Here's what we're betting today

Wednesday MLB best bets

Game: Mariners vs. Tigers, ALDS Game 4, (Wednesday, 3:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Mariners (-104)

The Mariners defeated the Tigers, 8-4, in Detroit in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, and they have the chance to close the series on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle is starting Bryce Miller, who allowed three runs or fewer in three of five starts in September. The Tigers are starting Casey Mize, who only went three innings against the Guardians in the Wild Card Round. The Mariners scored six runs in three innings off Mize in a 15-7 Seattle victory in July, and the model projects the Mariners to find similar success on Wednesday. The model projects Seattle to win in 55% of simulations.

Game: Brewers vs. Cubs, NLDS Game 3 (Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 6.5 runs (-118)

These two teams went Over this total in both games in Milwaukee, with 12 and 10 combined runs over the first two games. The Brewers went Over by themselves with nine and seven runs in the first two games, but the Cubs scored three runs in each contest as they haven't been awful offensively despite dropping both games. Both teams are facing the opposing team's starter for the fourth time this season, and that familiarity could play to the hitters' advantage. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon had two solid starts against the Brewers, but also allowed five runs in four innings in a start against Milwaukee. Similarly, Brewers starter Quinn Priester had two solid starts against the Cubs, but also had a rough outing when allowing seven runs over 4 1/3 innings. The model projects the Over to hit in 72% of simulations.

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Middle Tennessee (+110)

Missouri State is off to a 2-3 start in its first year as an FBS program, but one of those wins came against an FCS school. Middle Tennessee is one of the most pass-heavy teams in the nation, ranking 11th in pass-play percentage (59.85%), and a lot of that stems from the trust in Nicholas Vattiato. The fifth-year senior has spent all five years within the program and has thrown for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He's averaging 274.7 passing yards over his last three games, and Missouri State ranks 123rd of 136 teams in completion percentage against (69.05%). The Bears rank 111th in yards per pass allowed (8.3), and the model projects Vattiato to find success against one of the worst pass defenses in the nation. The model projects the Middle Tennessee to win in 56% of simulations despite being a plus-money underdog.

