Game: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Lions -6.5 (-105)

The Lions won 15 games last season but lost to the Commanders in the divisional round, lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs and then got thumped 27-13 by the Packers in Week 1. However, Green Bay proved on Thursday that it's a serious Super Bowl contender with another big win over the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Bears are rolling into Detroit off a disastrous 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football where they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The stakes will be high with 0-2 teams only making the postseason 11.5% of the time since 1990 and the short week doesn't favor Chicago. The Lions cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Expert Pick: Jalen Hurts under 218.5 passing yards (-113)

With such a dynamic and successful running game to lean on, the Eagles haven't asked for much of Hurts dating back to their bye week last season. Hurts had thrown the ball 30 times or more in all four of Philadelphia's games before the bye and has only done that once in 16 games (including postseason) since. In fact, he's only gone over 25 pass attempts three times in that span and he's coming off a week where he threw 23 times for 152 yards in a win over the Cowboys. Against Kansas City in the Super Bowl, he did manage 221 passing yards but only threw the ball 22 times overall and it's not often in the NFL that you'll get over 10 yards per pass attempt twice in a row against a championship-caliber opponent.

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Expert Pick: Falcons +3.5 (-115)

"J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings are coming off an impressive comeback win on SNF. Now the first-year QB will play in his 2nd straight Primetime game. Minnesota will still be without key offensive linemen LT Christian Darrisaw. On defense, they won't have pass-rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Blake Cashman, CB Jeff Okudah, and have FS Harrison Smith currently listed as 'Questionable' to play," SportsLine NFL handicapper Daniel Vithlani said. "Atlanta's explosive WR duo of Drake London & Darnell Mooney both seem to be healthy. If Smith isn't able to play again this week, London & Mooney could cause Minnesota's secondary serious problems if the pass rush isn't getting home. I also like the revenge angle for Falcons QB Michael Penix, who lost to McCarthy in the 2024 college national championship game."

Game: New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers (Sunday, 1:40 p.m. ET)

Model Pick: Rangers money line (+143)

These two teams are both fighting for their playoff lives, with the Mets clinging to a half-game lead for the last NL Wild Card spot and the Rangers two games back for the final AL Wild Card spot (and the AL West lead). We'll also have a strong pitching duel on Sunday, with Mets rookie Nolan McLean battling Jacob Latz, who has recently transitioned into Texas' starting rotation successfully. Latz threw 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball in his last outing while McLean continues to survive some pretty hard contact (90.0 mph average exit velocity and 45.3% hard-hit contact rate) to put up great numbers. The Rangers win in 47% of simulations, significantly outpacing the 41.2% implied odds.

