With college basketball throughout the day and six games on the NBA schedule, there is no shortage of online sports betting on Tuesday. A loaded college hoops slate begins just after lunch, with Kansas City vs. Iona scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET. There's more afternoon action at 4 p.m. ET with Air Force vs. LIU. There's an intense rivalry matchup in primetime for the NBA, as the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET. Picks from all three of those games are among our early best bets courtesy of the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts.

Click here to bet today's games with the latest bet365 promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses:

Whether you're looking into NBA betting, college basketball betting or anything else on the Tuesday sports schedule, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Tuesday's early best bets

Kansas City +4.5 vs. Iona

Air Force +2.5 vs. LIU

76ers money line vs. Celtics

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +538 (risk $100 to win $538). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Tuesday NBA best bets

Game: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Sixers money line (-130)

"All the Sixers apparently are available except Paul George, so this seems a fair price. The Celtics got us Sunday in Orlando but still are only 2-4 ATS away. Concludes a three-game trip for them and is the front of a B2B (but not for Philly). The rivals have split two one-point games thus far, each winning on the road," SportsLine NBA handicapper Matt Severance said. "Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in his past eight games against the Celtics, including four games with at least 30 points and five assists. Joel Embiid's minutes are ticking up slightly each game, although I doubt we ever see him play even 38 again short of the playoffs. Philly is 4-2 ATS in the past six meetings."

Bet 76ers vs. Celtics at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boosts with the promo code CBS20X:

More NBA best bets

Tuesday college basketball best bets



Game: Kansas City vs. Iona (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Kansas City +4.5 (-115)

After a 10-6 season in the Summit League in 2023-24, Kansas City took a step back to 4-12 in conference play last season. However, Marvin Menzies' squad was picked to move back into the middle of the pack this season while Iona chose to start fresh with Dan Geriot after Tobin Anderson struggled to take on Rick Pitino's mantle. The Gaels only have 7.3% of their scoring back from a season ago while the Roos return second-leading scorer Jayson Petty and added talented JUCO guards Karmello Branch and U'Riyah Evans. The model predicts that Kansas City covers in 70% of simulations.

Use the latest BetMGM promo code, where new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:



Game: Air Force vs. LIU (4 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Air Force +2.5 (-120)

The Falcons are coming off a four-win season and are 0-2 on the year, but LIU will be making the long trip out west to Colorado Springs for a weekday afternoon matchup and that will be a tough test for New York City legend Rod Strickland's squad. Air Force will look to grind out possessions while LIU would almost certainly prefer to press the pace, and the elevation could be a factor early in the season that aids the Falcons. The model predicts that the home team covers in 86% of simulations.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code, where new users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins



More college basketball best bets