MACtion resumes on Wednesday with a trio of games at 7 p.m. ET, including the Buffalo Bulls looking to remain atop the Mid-American Conference with a victory in a road matchup against Central Michigan on CBS Sports Network. Buffalo is coming off a bye following a 28-3 victory over Bowling Green, yet the Bulls are 1.5-point underdogs for online sports betting. The SportsLine Projection Model projects Buffalo to continue its winning ways on the road as one of its best sports bets today. The model also backs another New York team, projecting the Knicks to cover as 4-point favorites against the Magic, while one of SportsLine's top experts has a pick for Bulls vs. Pistons.

Buffalo (+1.5) vs. Central Michigan

Knicks (-4) vs. Magic

Pistons (-2.5) vs. Bulls

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (8 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Bulls (+1.5) (-110)

The Bulls have been road warriors in conference play this season, going 3-0 in MAC competition away from Buffalo, so the travel shouldn't be an issue for the team. Buffalo was completely dominant in its last game, which came on the road, exiting Bowling Green with a 28-3 victory and holding the opposing quarterbacks to a combined 11 of 28 passing for 100 yards. The Falcons rushed for just 2.6 yards per carry and turned the ball over twice. Meanwhile, Central Michigan is coming off a 24-21 loss to Western Michigan. The model projects Buffalo, which is coming off a bye, to cover in 62% of simulations.

Wednesday NBA best bets



Game: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Knicks -4 (-112)

The Knicks have won five straight games after dropping three consecutive contests, and are playing the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday when they host the Magic. New York defeated Memphis, 133-120, on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 7-0 at home this season, compared to 0-3 on the road, as they play game six of a seven-game homestand on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 10 assists on Tuesday, and he's averaging 27.7 points and 6.6 assists per game this season. The Knicks went 3-1 against the Magic last season, with all three of their wins coming by at least nine points, and the model projects that New York's success continues, with the Knicks covering in 67% of simulations.

Game: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Pistons -2.5 (-110)

"Not a bad price here on the Pistons, who are demonstrating an admirable 'refuse to lose' mode after stretching the current win streak to seven with a wild comeback win in OT over the Wiz on Monday," SportsLine legendary expert Bruce Marshall said. "CJ McCollum (42 points) almost pushed Washington across the line himself, but Cade Cunningham's 46 points saved the night for Detroit. Here's also a chance for the Pistons to avenge an opening-night loss at United Center when almost rallying from a 23-point deficit. Now Detroit catches Chicago on a three-game skid as the schedule has ramped up, and top scorer Josh Giddey (ankle) is iffy after missing Monday's loss to the Spurs."

